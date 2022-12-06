Summer’s over! 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise star Martine Fortune filed for divorce from husband Steven Blackett after 10 months of marriage, In Touch can exclusively confirm.

“Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions,” Steven tells In Touch in an exclusive statement. “I ask that you respect our privacy at this time.”

Fortune, 27, submitted the paperwork for the dissolution of marriage in Miami-Dade County, Florida, on June 17, 2022. The uncontested divorce was finalized a month later on July 14.

The once-affectionate pair sparked split speculation after they unfollowed each other and scrubbed all mentions of each other on their respective social media pages.

The TLC couple, whose romance was featured in season 1, met while on a cruise ship with their respective friends. After finding immediate chemistry on the dance floor, Martine and Steven, 28, began a long-distance romance. The Miami native took several trips to Steven’s hometown of St. Thomas, Barbados, with their most recent trip being documented on the tropical-themed spinoff.

“From then on, we were inseparable on the cruise,” she gushed in her confessional during their July 2021 debut. “Across the board, I was just, I was obsessed.”

The issues soon followed as Martine caught Steven with another woman’s nude photos in his phone shortly after they started dating. Season 1 followed Martine as she gave him another chance, but the cameras caught her struggling with trust amid his previous flirtations and nightlife industry job.

“I’ve been trying to move past his cheating for two years, but I honestly struggle with it,” Martine told producers in another scene. “But I feel like it’s now time to forgive Steven. And actually, forgive him. Or I have to get out of this relationship.”

While Martine wanted him to prove his commitment with an engagement, a suspicious text would prove that the flames hadn’t completely worked through their issues.

Steven agreed to propose to Martine and even set up a romantic beach picnic, but he ultimately decided to be honest with her and admit it wasn’t the right timing. He was surprised to find out she agreed and they left the series continuing to work on their relationship.

Martine and Steven returned for an episode of 90 Day Bares All in September 2021 following their time on 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise and Steven updated host Shaun Robinson that he was “working it out” regarding a permanent move to the U.S. to be with Martine.

In Touch previously confirmed in December 2021 that the pair had tied the knot in a wedding ceremony on August 12, 2021, in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida.

Martine did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.