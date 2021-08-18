90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima shared heartbreaking cryptic messages and has since removed nearly all of the content from her Instagram profile after getting her latest round of plastic surgery.

The former TLC star, 35, shared some of her inner thoughts in a few posts via her Stories on Tuesday, August 17, shortly after going under the knife. “God forgive me, but at this point, I just wanted to disappear,” Dos Santos Lima wrote in one of her messages, garnering support from fans. “Disappointed. Can’t talk about [it]. Just wish I never came here. NEVER.”

“Very sad and disappointed,” the Brazil native later shared with crying emoji, before changing her account settings to private. “I just wanted to disappear.”

Dos Santos Lima last shared a post celebrating her birthday and recalled just how much her life has changed after being fired from the network in September 2020.

“No one ever convinced me that to be a Queen, I needed a King. Or that I could not make my dreams and better things by financial freedom for my family come true on my own,” she noted in her caption. “My gift will be a total makeover performed by the one and only @smithplasticsurgery, the magician of the surgeons.”

Dos Santos Lima thanked her off-again, on-again boyfriend Eric Nichols for his support and asked him to “take care” of their cat, Mapa, and kitten Chanel, in Colorado while she is away in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The former season 6 star added, “Thank you all my followers for the birthday wishes! @aestheticmedecine_lv, after my recovery, I’ll make a visit.”

In September 2020, Dos Santos Lima unveiled her dramatic new look after getting multiple surgeries worth $72,000 courtesy of Dr. Lane Smith, including a boob job that brought her from a 34A to a 34DD as well as a rhinoplasty (a.k.a. nose job).

That August, she also got liposuction, a tummy tuck and a fat transfer, all of which she showcased in a one-hour show with CamSoda, a live-streaming webcam platform, on September 14.

A few weeks later, Dos Santos Lima announced she was fired from the network because of her affiliation with the adult streaming platform.

“I am no longer a cast member of the show 90 Day Fiancé. Because of my show with CamSoda, I was released from my contract with TLC by phone the day before ICE arrested me,” the reality star, who first joined the show with now-ex-husband, Colt Johnson, wrote on September 26. “I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube,” she shared about her future plans. “Thanks for your understanding, love and attention.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from mental health issues, call the National Helpline, SAMHSA’s Treatment Referral and Routing Service, at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).