90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima said she still is under contract with TLC’s production company in the wake of her firing.

“Waiting [for] Sharp Entertainment [to] answer my email to get out of contract and make another network big!” the Brazil native, 35, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 16, teasing that she would like to share her “true story never seen on television” if she is able to be released from her contract.

Sharp Entertainment did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

The former TLC personality revealed she was fired in September 2020 because of her affiliation with CamSoda, a live streaming webcam platform in which she did a one-hour performance shortly after unveiling her previous plastic surgery makeover.

At the time, Dos Santos Lima told fans in a statement that she was still going to share updates on her social media accounts after her departure from the show.

“I will continue producing content for my official channels on Instagram, OnlyFans and YouTube,” she wrote. “Thanks for your understanding, love and attention.”

Dos Santos Lima became a fan-favorite after making her reality TV debut during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé. The episodes showed her move from Brazil to Las Vegas, Nevada, on a K-1 visa ahead of her nuptials to now-ex-husband Colt Johnson. Dos Santos Lima and Johnson, 36, returned for season 4 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, showing the moments leading up to their split.

After he filed for divorce in January 2019, they ultimately finalized their divorce in April 2019. Meanwhile, she came back for season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and was joined by her on-again, off-again boyfriend Eric Nichols.

Courtesy Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

In the months after her exit from 90DF, Dos Santos Lima has been expanding her brand by becoming a content creator, giving her the freedom to post what she wants.

More recently, she defended her decision to get another breast augmentation after paying a visit to surgeon Dr. Lane Smith at Smith Plastic Surgery in Las Vegas, Nevada, this time opting for 1500 cc’s.

“This is something I [have] wanted for my own body since I was 18 years old,” Dos Santos Lima explained to critics in September. “Do not tell me what to do.”

“For those that wish me the most horrible things in messages, shall I wish you back in double?? No,” she continued in her response to naysayers. “But for [those of] you that wish me good things, I wish you triple good.”