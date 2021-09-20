90 Day Fiancé alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima reminisced about her exit from the TLC franchise on the one-year anniversary of her firing.

“One year ago, a person I trusted as my friend was sharing my photos from my OnlyFans and spreading them to isolate me from other friends,” the Brazil native, 35, recalled in a new post on Instagram.

“I wasn’t ready yet to speak about what I was doing,” she revealed in her message, expressing that although the right to share her truth was “stolen” from her in the process, it made her “stronger” in the end.

Courtesy of Larissa Santos Lima/Instagram

Dos Santos Lima vented that “people will do anything to hide their own misery” before sharing a related quote which read, “Never judge someone’s character based on the words of another. Instead, study the motives behind the words of the person casting the bad judgment.”

The former TV personality previously shared the news of her departure in September 2020, letting fans know that TLC would no longer be documenting her story on the show going forward. Dos Santos Lima said she was fired because of her affiliation with the streaming webcam platform CamSoda, where she did a one-hour show shortly after unveiling her $72,000 plastic surgery makeover.

Since then, the former 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star said she had to “rebuild” herself and that included making “new friends from scratch.”

“It was already one year ago that I was arrested by ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and detained several hours, only to have the frightening experience called a ‘publicity stunt’ by so many,” Dos Santos Lima recalled about being taken in by authorities during her move from Las Vegas to Colorado Springs. She was released shortly after her arrest on September 19, 2020.

More recently, Dos Santos Lima told her followers that she still remains under contract with TLC’s production company, Sharp Entertainment, after her firing and wants to share her “true story” with another network. Sharp Entertainment did not respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Courtesy of Larissa Dos Santos Lima/Instagram

These days, the former Nevada resident has continued to build her OnlyFans following, in spite of the criticism she faced along the way. “It’s still going strong and I’m making good money,” she wrote in her caption.

As for her relationship status with on-again, off-again boyfriend Eric Nichols, she said they have made a lot of progress, writing, “It took a whole year, but Eric and I finally understand one another and are great at coparenting our fur babies.”

The star also thanked ex-husband Colt Johnson’s mother, Debbie Johnson, and his new wife, Vanessa Johnson (née Guerra), for caring about her when she needed it the most. “It was one year ago today that my life broke into a million pieces, but I put myself back together again,” Dos Santos Lima concluded. “One piece at a time.”