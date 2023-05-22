90 Day Fiancé star Kris Foster responded to accusations from viewers who claimed she had a drug addiction.

In the comment section of her Saturday, May 20, Instagram post, a viewer asked the TLC alum, 40, directly, “There’s a bunch of people over in Jeymi’s [Noguera] posts talking about you being an addict. Any response to that?”

“How many addicts have two homes, [a] car, [a] motorcycle, three jobs, kids with cars, one with a college degree,” Kris clapped back a day later on Sunday, May 21. “I’ve always worked really hard to help my kids have a better life and opportunities I didn’t have.”

The reality TV personality went on to say that if she was a “big addict,” she wouldn’t be where she was today.

“Spending the money I make from this show to start a charity to travel the country helping families in need,” she continued. “I know I don’t have to defend myself, I know me.”

During the spinoff, fans watched Kris travel to meet her fiancée, Jeymi Noguera, for the first time in Colombia. Shortly into their trip, the Alabama native revealed a long list of medical issues, including narcolepsy and an expensive possible neck surgery in the future where Kris would need to spend a year in bed.

Shortly after their nuptials, Kris also explained to her new wife that she had to return to the United States for two weeks to get a medication that was not available in Colombia. However, fans weren’t convinced and accused the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star of having a drug problem.

Courtesy of Kris Foster/Instagram

“I’m not gonna say Kris doesn’t have narcolepsy. Maybe she does. But I’d bet that she has one hell of a drug addiction to go with it,” one user tweeted at the time. Meanwhile, another wrote, “Kris, you aren’t sick. You’re going through drug withdrawals.”

Kris’ trip was later unexpectantly extended after her son, Dayne Warren, was arrested on April 28, 2022, and charged with one felony count of trafficking fentanyl and one felony count of possession of a controlled substance.

When Kris finally returned to the South American country during the May 7, 2023, episode, the pair had a major confrontation about their time apart. Kris called Jeymi “selfish,” while Jeymi felt the situation with her son was “not the reason she didn’t come” for her birthday.

The argument ultimately had a major effect on the new marriage as the former couple revealed they hadn’t spoken since that conversation during part one of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way tell-all, which aired on May 14.