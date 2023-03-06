Working girl! 90 Day Fiancé star Karine Staehle has a new job amid her and estranged husband Paul Staehle‘s custody battle against Child Protective Services (CPS). Keep scrolling to find out everything we know about the reality star’s job, how she makes money and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Karine Staehle’s Job?

Karine was hired by UPS in March 2023.

Paul took to his Instagram Stories on March 6 to reveal that his ex got a new job by sharing a photo of her offer letter, while he wrote, “Congratulations,” over the photo.

According to the offer letter, Karine will be making $21.00 an hour and will begin training on April 3, 2023.

How Does ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Karine Staehle Make Money?

In addition to her new job at UPS, Karine made money by appearing on the TLC franchise. Over the years, she has starred on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

While her exact salary for appearing on the shows hasn’t been confirmed, RadarOnline previously reported that the network pays their American cast members between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode.. It is not clear how much the foreign cast members make.

Meanwhile, she earns income from filming videos for fans on Cameo. According to her profile, the Brazil native charges $40 for personalized videos, $400 for business videos and $5 for quick messages.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Karine Staehle’s Net Worth?

Karine’s net worth is not publicly known.

Do ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Karine and Paul Staehle Have Custody of Their Sons?

Karine and Paul have been fighting CPS for custody of their sons Pierre and Ethan since June 2022.

Both of their kids were placed under the care of CPS that month, shortly before ​their eldest son was reported missing in June 2022. At the time, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent out a missing person alert for Pierre and claimed that he was with Paul at the time of his disappearance. Ethan had already been placed in foster care during the time of the incident.

Nearly one month later, Paul gave Pierre to his mother and the grandmother then handed them over to CPS and Pierre and Ethan were reunited in the same foster family.

Since losing custody, Paul moved back to Brazil in September 2022 and has not seen his sons since. Meanwhile, Karine is still in the United States and is only allowed to visit Pierre and Ethan once a week. Both parents have argued that CPS has treated her unfairly due to her status as an immigrant.

After Paul and Karine split in December 2021, Paul was granted custody of their sons. However, both Paul and Karine lost custody in June 2022. “Karine called into the courts that Paul was trying to murder her,” the father of two told blogger John Yates in September 2022. “When that happened, the judge got pissed off and took the kids away from both Paul and Karine and even Paul’s mom.”

Why Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Stars Karine and Staehle Split?

The former couple broke up in December 2021 following an alleged domestic violence altercation that took place in their Kentucky home.

In a video of the altercation viewed by In Touch, Karine seemingly grabbed Paul by the hair before she grabbed him by the neck and slammed him against the couch. Pierre was in the room during the fight.

Courtesy of Karine Steahle/Instagram

Karine seemingly addressed the domestic violence claims in a now-deleted Instagram post just hours after the video circulated online. “Do you know when you’ve tried everything? And when I say everything, it’s everything you can imagine and then some,” the reality star wrote, which was shared in a screenshot obtained by John. “The night before I spent awake and reflecting on everything I’ve been through and many things, it was for the love of my children and it will always be for them and that will never change. I woke up determined, asked for a divorce, that’s right, divorce. [Now] what will happen to me, I don’t know but God knows. At the moment, I just want the lap of my family and especially my mother, to go back to my house and start my life over…”