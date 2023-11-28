90 Day Fiancé star Karine Staehle is doing what she can to earn enough money to start over amid her and estranged husband Paul Staehle’s custody battle with Child Protective Services (CPS) over their two kids.

Karine, 27, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 28, to announce that she would be “offering holiday advertising” on her account. “All money I earn goes to helping me get my kids back and start a new life,” she wrote over a yellow background. The reality TV alum also included “Ad Break” and “Happy Holidays” GIFs.

Karine and Paul, 40, who tied the knot in 2017 and have been on and off since 2019, have been battling CPS for custody of sons Pierre, 4, and Ethan, 2, since June 2022. At the time, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children issued an alert for Pierre, noting that he might have been with Paul despite being in CPS’ custody. The boys were then placed in foster care as Paul and Karine fought for their sons in court.

A source exclusively told In Touch in January that Pierre and Ethan were “thriving very much and changed tremendously” amid their foster care placement.

“They are extremely loved, cared about and embraced by a whole family,” the insider added.

Still, Karine and Paul continued to work together to regain custody of their sons. After splitting in December 2021, a source exclusively revealed to In Touch in April that the couple was “officially back together” so that they could be a united front for their children. Another source close to Paul exclusively told In Touch that month that the two were back on their joint OnlyFans account in order to raise money for “lawyer fees” amid the custody battle.

“The new OnlyFans videos were recorded more recently,” the insider revealed at the time. “She signed documents in 2022 to approve the release of the videos. They are continuing to produce. … Money has been a problem. One lawyer is wanting 12k for family law stuff, another 10k.”

In addition to her announcement about ads on Instagram, Karine shared on her Stories a link to her LinkTree page, which housed links to her free and paid OnlyFans pages and her Unfiltrd account.

Though Paul and Karine were spotted together at Disneyland without their children on October 5, he revealed just days later that they were no longer in a relationship.

“She is currently dating several different men to establish which of the men is the best possible fit for her,” Paul wrote on his Instagram Stories. “I am talking to an ingenious woman native of Amazonas. We only want a peaceful friendship, we are both tired of our obviously toxic incompatibility.”