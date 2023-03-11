Not having it! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Daniele Gates slammed social media trolls in a new video.

The TLC personality, 43, shared multiple TikTok posts earlier this week, each labeled “teachable moments.” In the last video posted on Wednesday, March 8, that was titled “90 Day teachable moment part 3,” the reality TV star took a moment to clap back at haters.

“And then the last thing I’m gonna say … is that if you find me particularly triggering or you hate my guts, or you want me dead, or every time I’m on television you’re like, ‘Argh,’ it’s because there’s something in me that you want, and you can’t have it,” Daniele began. “And I’ll tell you what it is: it’s confidence.”

She continued, “Because you’re looking at the TV, and you’re like, ‘Who is this little bitch? She thinks she’s hot s—t. She’s a dwarf. She’s too fat. She doesn’t do yoga.’ If that’s you, that’s because I’m walking around like who the f—k I am. Like, I know my worth. I know what I bring to the table. And you can’t do that because you’re too stuck in the idea that patriarchy is culture or misogyny is culture. And because you believe that, you’ll never be me. You’ll never be me because I know my worth. And I assert it. That’s all.”

It appears that Daniele has been keeping up with online comments because multiple Instagram users reacted to her video by slamming her in response to fan account @90daythemelanatedway ‘s repost of her clips.

“Actually you’re triggering [because] you’re disrespectful to your husband in an effort to assert your American values,” one person claimed. “Facts … nobody wants to be her!!!! Confident females don’t belittle men. Just saying,” another alleged. “If you have to make three videos to justify your actions, then maybe it’s you, not the others,” a third chimed in.

During the most recent episode of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, fans watched how shocked Daniele was upon learning that her husband Yohan Geronimo’s past partners received abortions. The New York native noted that he had previously told her that his exes suffered miscarriages.

“I’m not upset about the abortion, I’m upset that Yohan hasn’t been honest with me, and my full faith in this relationship is about my faith in him and his honesty and if I lose that then, what do we have?” she said.

Throughout the March 5 episode, the couple argued over the matter, with Daniele insisting that she wasn’t upset over Yohan’s past but is frustrated that he withheld the truth from her.

“I can’t trust you when you don’t tell the truth,” she told her spouse. “My problem is not with your past, my problem is you’re a liar.”