Caught off guard. 90 Day Fiancé star Jen Boecher shocked her fiancé, Rishi Singh, when she revealed that she wants to abstain from sex until marriage.

In a teaser clip for the Sunday, February 26, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way shared by People, Jen, 46, and Rishi, 32, were seen discussing her new apartment in India.

“I would love to have you here, but at the same time, I was actually thinking maybe I’m not quite ready for you to spend the night yet,” she told him. “I kind of want to take things a little more slowly.”

Jen added that taking things slow will be a good opportunity for them to “get familiar again” after spending years apart.

The TLC personality further explained her decision to remain celibate despite sleeping with Rishi in the past in a confessional. “Some of the doubts that my friends and family have expressed have started creeping in,” Jen shared. “I need some time to make sure we’re on the same page before I jump back into bed with him.”

After she asked Rishi if he would be willing to wait until they’re married to have sex again, the India native admitted he was confused. “So, when we met two years before, we were intimate at that time,” he noted. “So, what’s different?”

“Nothing’s different,” the Oklahoma native replied. “I just don’t want to have to worry about — what if you get too comfortable spending the night here, and us hooking up, and you’re thinking like, ‘Well, why do we need to get married?'”

She added, “Why buy the cow if you can get the milk for free?”

While the personal trainer remained quiet during his conversation with Jen, he voiced his frustrations during a confessional. “I was expecting she [would] want me in the same way,” he said. “But, okay. Not to worry about it.”

Jen met Rishi when she took a solo trip to India. She initially thought that the model was a “douchebag,” though ​she eventually fell for him after hanging out a few more times.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted in a relationship until I met Rishi,” she shared in a confessional during a January 2023 episode. “His whole persona and energy is just very different from anyone I’ve ever dated.”

After just 45 days of knowing each other, Rishi proposed “immediately out of the blue” and Jen returned home engaged. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they spent two years apart until Jen was able to move to India to live with Rishi.