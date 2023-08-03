90 Day Fiancé star Jasmine Pineda shut down speculation that her younger sister Liz is actually her daughter.

“Stop with the silly conspiracy theories about Liz being my daughter. She was living with me as she was emotionally affected by her father divorcing our mother to get married to a 25 year old woman who’s now pregnant of him,” Jasmine, 35, wrote in a text post via Instagram on Wednesday, August 2. “She’s been through a lot and I love my two sisters very much and there’s anything I wouldn’t do for them [sic].”

The TLC personality added that their mother reached out “to express her concerns about Liz” after she revealed she didn’t want to go to college “due to all the emotional burden she was facing.” She added, “I decided I needed to intervene as the eldest sister.”

“I am a highly family oriented person. To me, family comes first!” Jasmine explained in the caption. “There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for them. It’s incredible the things people will repeat as certain with absolutely no proof.”

Jasmine addressed the speculation after several fans took to social media to theorize that the reality star was lying about how she’s related to Liz, 21. “Hmm … So are we certain that Jasmine’s ​’sister’ is her sister and not her daughter? I just wonder … I mean … maybe …” one viewer wrote via Twitter. Another responded, “She does have kids. You might be right.”

The sisters clearly have a close bond, while Jasmine penned a touching tribute to Liz via Instagram in July. “My beautiful Liz – I hope you know how much I love you. I remembered me being mad at my mom when I got the news she was pregnant of you. Oh God I was so jealous,” she wrote alongside several photos of Liz. “Then, I saw you for the 1st time, so beautiful, so adorable, so cute. I cried so much that day feeling bad for saying that to my mom before. I kissed you and hugged you and I promised to be always there for you as your big sister no matter what. Here we are my angel.”

“21 years later … I just want you to have all the things I didn’t have as a kid and as a young woman,” she continued. “The world is yours my dear and here is your big sister to love you and help you unconditionally.”

While Jasmine denied being Liz’s mother, she is the proud mom to two sons. The Panama native has kept her children out of the spotlight, though made rare comments about them during a season 5 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.

After sharing she has two “beautiful baby boys,” she noted they are not “babies” but will always remain her “babies.”

“My eldest lives with my ex-husband and the youngest [usually] lives with me, but he has a special condition and during this pandemic, he was having a really hard time in the city with the lockdown so my mother and I made the decision to take him with her temporarily to the countryside,” Jasmine explained about their living arrangements.

She continued, “I miss [my son] so much.” After noting that 2020 was a “very difficult” year for her, she said one bright spot was meeting her now-fiancé, Gino Palazzolo. “It felt so good, it was like therapy,” she gushed of their romance.

The couple faced several ups and downs during season 5, though ultimately became engaged. Jasmine and Gino, 53, have continued to document their tumultuous relationship during season 6, which has seen the pair argue over Jasmine’s K-1 ​visa process and their lacking sex life.

Fans can watch their relationship unfold on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days on Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.