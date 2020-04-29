’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Evelyn Halas’ Baby Bump Is Growing! See the Expectant Star’s Pregnancy Photos

Her first bundle of joy! 90 Day Fiancé star Evelyn Halas announced she and her husband, Justin Halas, are expecting baby No. 1 on April 20 — a wonderful “surprise” the lovebirds couldn’t be more delighted about. After going public with her pregnancy, the TLC personality has showed off her growing baby bump as she reaches new milestones.

“#BabyHalas is coming! Estamos esperando baby!” the brunette beauty, 35, wrote in her original post tagged in San Jose, California, alongside a photo of two safety pins with a smaller safety pin inside one of them.

On April 24, the expectant star shared a pic flaunting her belly in a stylish maternity top. “It’s not a easy time [to] be pregnant … but I appreciate every single moment! Learning how to be again,” she captioned the selfie.

While dishing about her unexpected pregnancy, Evelyn said it “was hard to believe” at first. “So the other day Justin and I went to the doctor to [get] another pregnancy test,” the star exclusively told In Touch about how they confirmed the exciting news. The lovebirds knew it was official when she took three tests and all of the results were positive.

“[Being] pregnant [at] this age is a bit more difficult, but … in my case, [it] was very easy!” she revealed. Evelyn said she and Justin are really looking forward to becoming parents.

“Never imagined that was going to happen [amid] all this madness in the world … but we are happy with my pregnancy,” the mama-to-be told In Touch. “I’m well, healthy and happy to see my belly grow day after day.”

As of now, the couple has not revealed the sex of their child.

Viewers were first introduced to the dynamic duo on season 2 of the hit series. Justin crossed paths with the Colombian stunner during a rugby match at the 2013 World Games. They spent a week together and knew they were meant for each other.

The duo exchanged their vows in August 2014 and they now reside in California. Just last year, Evelyn and Justin celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

