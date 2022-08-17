Babies on the brain? 90 Day Fiancé stars Emily Bieberly and Kobe Blaise recently welcomed their second child together, a daughter named Scarlet, but do they already want baby No. 3? Keep reading to find out everything we know.

Emily and Kobe Announced the Arrival of Baby No. 2 at the Tell-All

The flagship series documented the Salina, Kansas, native as she tied the knot with the former underwear model — but not without some major hurdles. Prior to Kobe’s arrival in the U.S., her father warned her not to get pregnant as he was responsible for financially supporting the couple.

The former nanny opted not to take birth control as Kobe felt contraceptives would make it “very difficult” to conceive in the future. The pair instead depended on a cycle tracking app and the withdrawal method. However, the couple found themselves receiving a positive pregnancy result within their first 90 days together. Following the surprise of baby No. 2, the 90 Day Fiancé couple avoided telling her parents till after their nuptials.

In August 2022, the international flames revealed at the season 9 tell-all that they welcomed a daughter.

“So, we have a little girl. Her name is Scarlet,” Emily announced alongside her husband. “She’s wonderful.” Apart from the exciting baby news, Emily also happily reported that her husband is employed as an asphalt tester.

Following the news, the couple also opened up about their intimacy since becoming parents of two young children. “We haven’t had sex in a long time,” Kobe told the other couples at the tell-all. “It’s like, s—t, if you put it in me, I’m getting pregnant,” Emily cut in.

Do Emily and Kobe Want Baby No. 3?

While the pair recently welcomed their second child, Emily and Kobe do plan on expanding their family — just not under her parent’s roof.

“Kobe comes from a family of 12 siblings altogether and I come from five. So we definitely want a big family,” the mom of two shared in a Q&A with fans via her Instagram Stories in August 2022. “So in the future, one day.”

Courtesy of Emily Bieberly/Instagram

The TLC personality also teased a return back to the franchise. “Are you going to be back on 90 Days? We love you guys,” one fan asked.

“Stay tuned,” Emily replied with a smile.