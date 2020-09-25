Deavan Clegg is one of many 90 Day Fiancé stars that have a side hustle outside of their reality show appearances. The Other Way personality revealed what type of content she will be posting on her OnlyFans account in a new post on Instagram.

“Doing a makeover for all of October,” the season 2 alum, 23, teased on Friday, September 25. “Should be great! Thank you all for supporting me.” The Salt Lake City native added a disclaimer, pointing out she will only be sharing portraits from lingerie and boudoir shoots. “I will not be doing fully nude,” Deavan clarified.

“I also like to share updates and things I’m interested in,” the mom of two added.

Courtesy of Deavan Clegg/Instagram

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Larissa Dos Santos Lima and Before the 90 Days alum Stephanie Matto also make extra income off the subscription service.

“I have been on both Patreon and OnlyFans for a total of almost four years and have bought a home, cars, and been able to do all of that from home on MY time,” Stephanie previously shared about how profitable the gig can be.

Deavan has been keeping busy after confirming she filed for divorce from estranged husband Jihoon Lee on September 22. Even though their marriage is coming to an end, the South Korea resident said they plan to be amicable exes.

Jihoon shared the update after taking to Instagram with a side-by-side photo of himself as a baby and their 17-month-old son to show how much they look alike.

“I really miss you today, Taeyang. Even if the people of the world blame me, the heart that loves you won’t change. My one and only son. Taeyang, see you soon,” he wrote in the translated message. “Don’t get me wrong,” Jihoon, 29, added after fans speculated he and Deavan were on bad terms post-split. “She will bring him to Korea to show me [sic]. She and I are friends and coparents.”

Courtesy of @hyu.nw/Instagram

Deavan now has a new man in her life, Christopher “Topher” Park, whom she went public with on September 14, sharing a series of PDA snaps to confirm their romance. In August, an insider told In Touch the brunette beauty moved on in a new relationship after Jihoon confirmed their breakup via Instagram Live.

With a massive following on social media, there’s no doubt she’ll be successful in her new venture.