Speaking his peace. 90 Day Fiancé star Charlie Potthast slammed his family amid his feud with his sister Elizabeth Potthast and her husband Andrei Castravet.

“Trying to get my family back together,” he wrote via Instagram while attaching a photo from his mother’s birthday dinner following the Sunday, October 2, episode. “I love my family. Don’t cancel Charlie. Open your eyes to the real problem.”

The latest episode of the series brought the Potthast family together to celebrate the matriarch’s 60th birthday, however sans Elizabeth and Andrei.

“I never thought like, growing up, that I would be, just like, not be at my mom’s birthday party,” the mom of one told Andrei prior to the event. “There are certain people there, that I choose not to be around. I made that decision a while ago and I’m sticking to it.”

Elizabeth explained her siblings “just became more jealous” the more successful her husband got following her father Chuck Potthast’s mentorship in the real estate business. Following the fight that broke out during their family barbeque on season 6, the 90 Day Fiancé couple chose to distance themselves from her brother.

“For me, the hardest part of that day was just simply seeing how hurt my dad was,” Elizabeth explained in her confessional.

“Since the tell-all, nobody in the family has been taking to Charlie,” Andrei added alongside his wife. “And he is no longer part of the family real estate business.”

While her sisters, Jenn Potthast and Becky Potthast, decided to attend the birthday dinner, Jenn explained, “It’s really not like a forgiveness thing for me, it’s more, just, we just need to create boundaries.”

Discovery+

At dinner, Charlie looked at his sisters for answers to his estrangement from his family. Also bringing up Elizabeth and Andrei’s recent housewarming, “I wasn’t invited to that,” he added.

“I think for Charlie to really improve is to admit, like, drinking too much or his outlandish behavior,” Becky told producers separately that night. “So I don’t know how it’s gonna be going forward. There might be another crazy night.”

While Becky’s husband Thomas tried to not spend the whole evening speaking on the situation, “You weren’t the one canceled by your family,” Charlie shot back.

“I think there’s one common denominator. And it’s not me. It’s Andrei,” he continued before pointing at his sisters. “He fights with you, he fights with you, he fights with me, he fights with everybody.”