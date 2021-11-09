90 Day Fiance's Elizabeth and Andrei Castravet Show Off Their New House

90 Day Fiancé couple Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet showed off their stunning new house in a video with their 2-year-old daughter, Eleanor.

“Home Sweet Home.⁣ #reels #reeloftheday #ourhouse #castravetresidence #homesweethome,” the mom of one, 31, captioned her Instagram post on Sunday, November 7, giving a first look at their property that has now been completed.

In the before-and-after clip, it displayed their house during the construction process with wood panels and dirt on the floor juxtaposed next to the finished result.

Several fans were congratulating the Happily Ever After? stars on this exciting step on their journey together.

“The anticipation of making this video! How long did you have to wait? Love it,” one social media user wrote, to which Elizabeth replied, “Nine whole months [laughing emoji]. Seemed like a century.”

In the comments section, others were asking if Elizabeth’s father, Chuck Potthast, paid for the property or cosigned the papers before it was built. However, some were also pointing out that although Andrei, 35, previously did not work because he was a stay-at-home dad, he has since found a way to help contribute to their income.

Both Elizabeth and Andrei are the owners of Castravet, INC, In Touch confirmed in April 2021, with Andrei listed as the president of the company and Libby listed as the vice president.

Courtesy of Elizabeth Potthast Castravet/Instagram (2)

According to online records obtained by In Touch, Andrei was issued a license in real estate sales in the state of Florida in 2020, which is current and in good standing until March 2022.

“I’m planning to open my own business and to [flip] houses,” Andrei said about his new business venture during the season 6 HEA? premiere.

In October 2021, the Castravet family returned to Andrei’s native country and visited Chisinau, Moldova, and this time, the pair brought their little girl.

“Only Ellie’s second time in Moldova,” Elizabeth wrote via Instagram on October 1. “Though she may not remember her first time, I believe experiences are everything and a baby will definitely remember smells, languages, food, sounds, etc.! She is loving it and is enjoying spending time with her Bunica și Bunelu (Grandma and Grandpa).”