Exclusive ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Charlie Potthast Slams Alcoholism Claims: ‘People Can Think What They Want’

Charlie’s side of the story. 90 Day Fiancé star Charlie Potthast slammed claims that he’s an alcoholic during an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“I don’t really care. People can think what they want,” Charlie says of the speculation that he has a drinking problem. “What matters to me is my family. My family, like me and my kids, you know what I’m saying? My wife, my kids.”

Charlie reflects on why people think he is an alcoholic, stating that it “all started” when his sister, Elizabeth “Libby” Castravet (née Potthast), married Andrei Castravet for a second time during a ceremony in Moldova in 2020.

At the wedding, which aired on a season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After in September 2020, Charlie took over a microphone to insult Andrei, 36, during the reception.

“Obviously I got drunk and got rowdy at the wedding,” Charlie tells In Touch about the incident. “It’s like, ‘OK, I’m the only guy that’s ever got drunk at a wedding.’”

He adds that Libby, 31, and Andre “were mad” that he “called them out” during the wedding. “Now it’s like, ‘Oh, let’s hate on Char, let’s label them as drunk,” he says.

The TLC alum went on to explain that “everybody drinks in my family.” While addressing his critics, he adds, “Why are you pointing that out on me?”

“Literally, every time we get together, everybody drinks,” he continues. “It’s just cause it all comes from the wedding.”

During the latest season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Andrei revealed the Potthast family had cut off contact with Charlie following the season 6 tell-all, which aired in August 2021. After a fight broke out at their family barbecue during the season, Libby and Andrei made the decision to distance themselves from her brother.

Charlie previously told In Touch that his sister and brother-in-law need to “get over” their family feud.

“Stop hating,” he said, while his wife, Megan Potthast, added, “Life’s too short to hate on your own family. If you wanna talk about boundaries, yeah, we can talk about boundaries. But like cutting us off like we don’t exist?”

Meg then shared that she and Charlie previously ran into Libby and Andrei at a restaurant, where their estranged family members “acted like they didn’t even know who we were.”

“That’s where we’re at,” Charlie said of their strained relationship. “Like Charlie’s like Jeffrey Dahmer bro, honestly, come on.”

“They talk about him like he is some kind of monster, and it really affects me more than him,” Megan chimed in. “And you’re just trashing him for what? Just to like, give yourselves something to talk about. What, what is it?”