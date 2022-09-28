She makes her own money! 90 Day Fiancé star Megan Potthast has been a part of the Potthast sister clan since she started dating her husband, Charlie Potthast, in middle school. When Charlie became estranged from his family amid his drama with sister Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravet and her husband, Andrei Castravet, Megan’s relationship with her sisters-in-law also suffered.

The estrangement from the rest of the Potthasts led Charlie and Megan to take a hiatus from filming, but the couple made their big return to the franchise on episode 3, season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? where they revealed the new jobs they had taken up while taking a break from the show. Keep scrolling below to find out more abut Megan Potthast’s job and how she makes a living.

What Is ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Megan Potthast’s New Job?

Megan revealed her new lucrative business venture is selling feet pictures online during the Sunday, September 25 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

“It was kinda my idea to start doing feet pictures, because I’m like, you know, you have really sexy feet,” Charlie said during his joint confessional with his wife. “A lot of people like that. You can sell those.”

Megan added, “Yeah. I had no idea how big the foot fetish industry is, but wow. Last year alone, I made over $70,000.”

How Else Does Megan Potthast Make a Living?

In addition to her feet picture selling business, Megan also has an OnlyFans where she creates adult content. Megan charges $14.99 for her monthly subscription.

On top of that, Megan has a career as a social media influencer and content creator. Per her Instagram bio, where she shares cooking videos, she is also an Amazon Influencer.

Megan also works from home as a manager for her father-in-law Charles “Chuck” Potthast’s real estate business, CMP Capital Investments LLC.

How Long Have Megan Potthast and Charlie Potthast Been Together?

In February 2022, Megan and Charlie celebrated their 22nd Valentine’s Day together. “Happy Valentine’s Day #22 to my forever love♥️ Love you babe,” Megan captioned an Instagram Reel at the time. The couple started dating in 2000.

When Did Megan and Charlie Potthast Get Married?

Megan and Charlie tied the knot in a beautiful destination wedding. Their ceremony took place on the beach at Magens Bay Beach in St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands on November 27, 2013.

Courtesy of Charlie Potthast/Instagram

How Many Kids Do Megan and Charlie Potthast Have?

Megan and Charlie are parents of four. They share three sons and one daughter.