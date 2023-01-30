90 Day Fiancé star Caesar Mack is stepping it up in the New Year with a major fitness transformation following his run on season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life.

“Is it about fitness or just overall being better for 2023? The New Year is like a blank page in a book, you hold the pen that will fill it in,” the North Carolina native captioned a compilation of videos of him working out in January 2023. “It is your opportunity to write a story of your own life.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days alum vowed to “stop making hollow promises” to himself and was instead going to “count his blessings.”

Caesar returned to the TLC franchise following his split from Maria Divine and reignited his love life on season 3 of 90 Day: The Single Life, which debuted in September 2022. During the spinoff, Caesar returned to Kyiv, Ukraine, for a speed dating event hosted by an international matchmaker. After the 90 Day Fiancé alum made connections with three different women, it was on the third individual date that he realized there was a “real attraction” toward personal trainer Alona Sivriuk.

“There’s more chemistry than my other two dates,” the nail technician explained during an October 2022 episode. “Alona is beautiful. She has a great personality, and she likes to joke around and have fun. And that’s what I’m looking for in a potential girlfriend.”

After a successful second date, Caesar asked the Ukraine native to be his girlfriend — to which she accepted. While Caesar promised a prompt return, following his return back to the states, Alona’s native country was invaded by Russia. In November 2022, Caesar shared Alona’s whereabouts in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“She is still in the Ukraine,” he said at the time. “Not Los Angeles.”

During the November 2022 tell-all, Caesar confirmed his split from Alona to host Shaun Robinson and revealed he was currently dating two women.

