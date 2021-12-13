Ed “Big Ed” Brown was enjoying a date in Mexico as gunfire erupted in the background while filming 90 Day: The Single Life.

In a new teaser clip shared by TLC on Monday, December 13, Ed, 56, and his then-love interest, Kaory, were chatting over a meal when they heard a loud popping sound and sirens going off. Ed and Kaory, 38, both ran for cover, and she began to pray.

“Oh my God,” Kaory said as they rushed away. Locals could be seen telling producers to stop the cameras from rolling moments before the shooting began.

Ed previously discussed the scary ordeal during an appearance on 90 Day Bares All in October, only sharing some details about what happened at the time.

“Oh, let’s see, I was shot at,” he told host Shaun Robinson about the events that took place. “That’s all I can say. I was shot at in another country. It’s gonna be surreal, it’s going to be action-packed, heartbreak, laughter.”

A rep for Ed did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Ed and Kaory were first introduced to each other through a mutual friend, and he was looking forward to seeing if there was a potential romantic connection between them during the frightening episode.

Although the pair got along quite well, the San Diego, California, resident later reconciled with off-again, on-again love Elizabeth “Liz” Woods, whom he couldn’t get off his mind post-split.

Discovery+

Ed announced his engagement in November 2021 after the couple’s breakup drama played out season one of the Discovery+ spinoff. They reconnected when Liz, 29, reached out to Ed after his beloved dog Teddy died over the summer.

“About a month before we got back together, I realized that I really didn’t appreciate who she was and I don’t want to love anybody else,” he explained to People about what brought them back together. “It’s just surreal.”

Their reconciliation made him reevaluate their future together as a couple, and Ed noted that’s when he knew it was time to propose.

“The question was, ‘Am I your forever?’ And she said yes,” Ed shared about the time leading up to their engagement. “And she ended up leaving for work, and I did a beeline to the jewelry store and bought the biggest diamond I could find.”

90 Day: The Single Life is streaming now on Discovery+.