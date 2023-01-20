Providing for his family. 90 Day Fiancé star Asuelu Pulaa is a hard worker outside of his career as a reality TV star. Keep scrolling to find out his net worth, how he makes a living and more.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Asuelu Pulaa’s Net Worth?

Asuelu’s exact net worth has not been revealed, though several outlets have estimated that he and his wife, Kalani Faagata, have a joint net worth between $1 million and $3 million.

What Does Asuelu Pulaa Do For a Living?

The TV personality currently works as a driver for a rideshare company.

“I have a full-time job driving rideshare and I get a lot of money and we’re doing really better [sic],” he said during a confessional on season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? in 2021.

Before his current gig, the Samoa native worked part-time at a local grocery store handing out free frozen yogurt samples.

Asuelu appears to be the main breadwinner for their family, as Kalani is a stay-at-home mom and takes care of their kids Oliver and Kennedy. Additionally, she helps with finances by working as an influencer on social media.

Kalani previously revealed what she did for a living before becoming a reality TV star and mother. “I always get asked about where I worked before 90DF,” she explained via Instagram in July 2020. “I was blessed to work with some of these gals at a group home for teen moms. I’ll always be thankful for my time there and for the extraordinary people I met, both staff and residents. Thank you for the memories and friendships — to those pictured and not — I love y’all!”

How Else Does Asuelu Pulaa Make Money?

Not only does Asuelu make money as a rideshare driver, but he also earns extra cash by filming videos for fans on Cameo. According to his profile, fans can buy a personalized video for $80, a business video for $500, a live video call for $240 and a quick message for $15.

Another source of income for Asuelu comes from appearing on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. While his exact salary has not been confirmed, stars on the flagship show only make between $1,000 and $1,500 per episode. However, the cast members that participate on Happily Ever After? reportedly take home a larger paycheck.

Asuelu and Kalani made their reality TV debut during season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé debut on season 6 in 2018. They met while Kalani was on vacation at a resort in Samoa, where Asuelu was working at the time.