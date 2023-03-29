What has ’90 Day Fiancé ‘ Star Yara Said About Returning to the Show?

The blonde beauty, 27, was asked by a fan in an Instagram Q&A on Tuesday, March 28, “When are we seeing you on TV again?” and she answered, “Soon.”

Will Yara Ever Appear on Another Reality TV Franchise?

The TLC star made it clear there’s one show she won’t be a part of and that’s Bravo’s upcoming Real Housewives of New Orleans, even though she lives in the Big Easy with Jovi.

“No, you guys. I will not be able to join. I don’t know, I don’t watch Real Housewives or whatever, but I think for being there you need to be super rich, and you need to be a housewife, not a working wife, right?” Yara explained in an Instagram Story video. “So, I cannot do it. I am not a housewife. Even if many people call me a gold digger, I am not a gold digger.”

“Well, I like gold, but I’m not digging it unfortunately,” Yara joked while saying that she will watch the series once it airs, guessing that it will feature the wives of New Orleans Saints football players. But the Ukraine native is still loyal to her own franchise, adding that she doesn’t follow the Housewives because, “I personally think that 90 Day Fiancé is the best show ever and it’s so relatable.” Yara added that while she can’t relate to billionaires, she can relate to the other cast members of 90 Day Fiancé.

When Did Yara and Jovi Make Their ’90 Day Fiancé ‘ Debut?

Viewers first met Yara and Jovi when they were introduced on season 8 of TLC’s flagship series, showing her transition from her native Ukraine to his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. The couple eventually wed in February 2020. Fans were then able to watch how the pair adjusted to married life on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and viewers are hoping they return for season 8, which has yet to be announced by TLC.

During season 7, Yara was unhappy with her life in the United States and toyed with the idea of buying property in Europe to be closer to her family. During her Instagram Q&A, a fan asked if she bought a house for her mom in Europe or if Yara was bringing her permanently to the United States.

She answered, “The house in Europe was originally planned as an investment. I don’t know why you guys think it’s for my mom,” noting that her mother is living in Prague and has a house and a job there. “She is not planning to move anywhere yet,” Yara added with a red heart emoji.