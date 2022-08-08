90 Day Fiancé veteran Danielle Jbali (née Mullins) is no stranger to the difficulties of dating. Fans of early seasons of the hit TLC show will recall the drama that went down between Danielle and her now-ex Mohamed Jbali. Five years after their divorce was finalized, Danielle documented her attempt to get back on the dating scene during season 1 of the Discovery+ spinoff 90 Day: The Single Life. She seemed to hit it off with a man named Robert. But are Danielle and Robert still together today? Keep scrolling below to get an update.

Danielle first appeared in the franchise on season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé. Her fiancé at the time, Mohamed, moved from Tunisia to the single mother’s small home in Norwalk, Ohio, and soon tensions began to rise in the household. The couple faced backlash from Danielle’s family, who felt strongly that Mohamed was using her solely for a green card.

Hostilities rose between the pair when Mohamed discovered Danielle was lying to him about her finances, and Danielle accused Mohammed of cheating on her with women online, which he denied. Although they did make it to the altar and appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily, Ever After? in 2016 and 2017, it was clear things were not well in their relationship and in 2017, the reality stars divorced.

In 2021, Danielle appeared as one of the seeking singles on the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series 90 Day: The Single Life. The show followed former 90 Day stars as they navigated the world of dating after their breakups. The mother of four struggled to make connections until her date with 51-year-old Robert.

Robert and Danielle instantly connected with Danielle commenting in May 2021 in an interview with Us Weekly that it was the first time she felt comfortable opening up to a potential interest about her past relationship.

The two met again for a second date, with Robert meeting Danielle at her house, arriving with flowers in hand. Robert told the camera that he was nervous for the date. “I’m excited and nervous at the same time. I came from a bad relationship so it’s kind of a … I want somebody that wants to be there and enjoys being with me. Danielle seems really into family and that’s the same thing that I’m kind of looking for, is someone that believes in family values and wants to better themselves and try to meet the right person,” he confided.

Despite the two hitting it off, the season ended with Danielle revealing that she and Robert’s relationship had fizzled out. Since then, Robert hasn’t appeared in any of Danielle’s posts on Instagram, despite the 90 Day OG being quite active on the social media site.

Danielle has been busy lately, finishing nursing school in December 2021, and appearing on seasons 1-4 of 90 Day Diaries. She and her ex Mohamed have also gotten over their differences and have both said they are on good terms now after Mohamed broke his silence and reached out to Danielle after six months of not speaking.

“Then all of a sudden in February, someone messages me and like, ‘Hi, how are you?’”, Danielle said in an exclusive interview with In Touch in April 2020. “We’ve been talking since then. It’s funny. I’ve never dreamed in a million years he would reach out on his own.”