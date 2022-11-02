90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem is living her best life despite drama with husband Michael Ilesanmi. She was spotted pole dancing while celebrating Halloween weekend on vacation in New Orleans.

In the video clip captured by 90 Day Fiancé fan account 90shotzfired, the TLC alum, 56, was seen dancing onstage at a festive karaoke bar on Bourbon Street as she swayed her hips up and down a thick vertical pole. In another clip shared by the venue, the mom of two was also spotted dancing suggestively with a younger man as she put his hat on her head.

The 90 Day Fiancé personality visited the infamous Louisiana party street, where 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After costar Jovi Dufren would previously spend his younger drinking days, as she hosted a lively Halloween party on Saturday, October 29.

Fans were quick to call out Angela’s hypocritical social media behavior in the comment section, as in the past, she forbade her husband from going out on his birthday and having social media.

“I use to like her. I can’t stand her now,” one user wrote under the post. “If he can’t have IG then she shouldn’t have it either. She wants a puppet that she can control.” Meanwhile, another commented, “Michael couldn’t even go out for his birthday with his real friends and she can just go prance around all night and party.”

Angela and Michael returned for season 7 of the spinoff and the long-time TLC couple’s marriage was rockier than ever. While the duo narrowly made it down the aisle in January 2020, Angela revealed she hadn’t seen her husband since their nuptials during the season 7 premiere.

“The biggest challenge our marriage is facing right now is the shady s—t Michael’s doing,” she told the cameras during a September 2022 episode. “He hardly ever calls. And when he does call, it’s only about the visa or that he needs money. And on top of that, he’s put his Instagram up [despite] knowing I’m against it. He even went so far as to block me.”

With Michael’s visa set to be approved and Angela not knowing where she stood in her relationship, she decided to surprise Michael in his native of Nigeria. While the pair ended up getting into a blow-out fight upon her arrival in Africa — which included her damaging his car — Angela admitted they had the “the best makeup sex” following their argument.

However, their happiness was short lived as Michael ultimately admitted he wasn’t willing to take his Instagram down as it was a way for him to earn an income.