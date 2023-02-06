Andy Kunz only briefly appeared on the 90 Day Fiancé, though he has recently gone into business with franchise ​costar Andrei Castravet. Keep scrolling to learn about Andy, ​who he dated on the reality show, ​what season he was on, his net worth, how he makes money and more.

What Season of ’90 Day Fiance’ Was Andy Kunz On?

Andy made his reality TV debut during a season 1 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, which aired in May 2020.

Which ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Did Andy Kunz Date?

The Germany native appeared on the TLC show with his then-girlfriend, Cortney Reardanz.

After Cortney split from Antonio Millon, whom she appeared alongside on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, she moved on with the marketing executive in the spring of 2020.

The pair met via social media when Andy reached out to Cortney to see if she was interested in becoming a brand ambassador for his menstrual cup company, Merula.

They lived together during part of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in his Naples, Florida, home, though butted heads over the status of their relationship. While Andy wanted to take the next step in their romance, Cortney insisted that she wanted to take it slow.

Once Florida lifted some of its lockdown restrictions, Cortney traveled back to her home in Orlando, Florida, and the pair split.

After his split from Cortney, he was rumored to date season 4 star Anfisa Nava, the ex-wife of Jorge Nava, in September 2021.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Andy Kunz’s Net Worth?

Andy’s net worth has not yet been revealed.

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Andy Kunz’s Job?

In addition to working with Merula, Andy and Andrei launched their new business venture together, In Touch exclusively revealed ​in February 2023.

“Andy is an entrepreneur, and he had a lot of ventures that he succeeded in. I checked on that, I did a background check on him, obviously,” Andrei told In Touch in a video interview. “The guy is a serial entrepreneur, and he has a lot of experience. I learned from him a lot of things.”

Andy also revealed why he wanted to work with Andrei. “We are from different countries, I’m from Germany, he’s from Moldova, very different countries,” he explained. “But still there’s that European mindset about business and the American Dream we have.”

Additionally, he explained that he admires Andrei’s work ethic. “Everybody knows Andrei from the TV show, and that’s also how I knew him in the past, before I met him in person. But I also know the Andrei that is at home,” the businessman said. “This guy’s an immigrant from an Eastern European country. He lives in a nice house. He has a beautiful wife. He has two adorable children. He has two cars, that is already success for everybody. And he strives for more.”