7 Little Johnstons stars Amber and Trent Johnston celebrated second oldest daughter Liz Johnston’s birthday with a sweet message featuring their granddaughter, Leighton Drew Bolden.

The reality TV parents took to the official 7 Little Johnstons Instagram page on Thursday, December 7, to share a photo of Liz, 22, and baby Leighton, whom Liz and boyfriend Brice Bolden welcomed on November 3. The close-up image showed Liz looking at something in the distance as her daughter rested on her chest with one eye open.

“Happy 22nd Birthday to our one who made us Lolli & Boppa,” Trent, 47, and Amber, 44, captioned the post, referring to the nicknames they were given as grandparents.

Liz and Brice, whom the TLC star began dating in 2018, announced that they were expecting their first child together on September 28.

“Welcoming our newest addition this fall, we couldn’t be more excited for Baby Bolden to arrive!” the couple told People at the time. The couple also shared a photo of themselves posing with a “Baby Coming Nov 2023” sign and a sonogram image.

Many fans were curious to know how Amber and Trent felt about the pregnancy due to a conflict they had with Liz and Brice, which played out during 7 Little Johnstons season 11 in spring 2022. At the time, Liz told her parents she and Brice were moving in together, which made Amber concerned that her daughter would move too fast in their relationship with an engagement and pregnancy.

“I know Dad and I really, really don’t want to see a wedding until you get school done,” Amber told Liz. “Because it would be impossible for you to finish your degree if you get married and have a baby. Because once you get married, then it’s like ‘Oh, the next step: have a baby.’”

After delaying their move-in plans, the couple eventually settled down together in season 13. Despite Amber’s fears about Liz getting pregnant, she and Trent seemed thrilled with the baby news.

“I’m going to be a Boppa!” Trent wrote on Instagram, adding, “We are so happy and super excited for the first grand baby.”

Liz and Brice announced the baby’s arrival via People on November 6. “The wait is finally over! We’re excited to introduce our baby to the world,” the couple shared, adding that their daughter weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces at birth.

Amber celebrated Leighton’s arrival on Instagram, writing, “We are so PROUD to announce our grand baby is here!!!!”

Trent added on his page, “We are super proud to announce the arrival of our granddaughter. Mom, Dad and baby are doing well! You can call me boppa!”