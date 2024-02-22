From new homes to new babies, a lot is going on in the Johnston family!

7 Little Johnstons, which follows Trent Johnston, Amber Johnston, and their five kids, is officially back for season 14 and fans are curious about what is in store for one of their favorite families.

What Happens in the ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Season 14 Trailer?

The season 14 trailer of 7 Little Johnstons was shared by People on February 22, 2024, and it promised major changes for the famous family. The clip began with Anna Johnston welcoming the brood for a housewarming party after buying her first home.

Meanwhile, Trent and Amber are looking to “spice things up” amid their 25th wedding anniversary and are spotted by cameras dressed in flashy clothes.

“[We’re] challenging ourselves to new date ideas,” Amber told producers in a confessional as she and Trent hit a sultry dance move. In addition to going dancing, the pair’s date night ideas included a seemingly X-rated coloring activity, where Trent stood in only his boxers as Amber painted his body. “Don’t jiggle the pot too much,” Trent warned his wife as she illustrated a pot of treasure at the end of a rainbow over his private parts.

Next up, the couple’s younger kids, Emma and Alex, are growing up and hitting major milestones as they attend their first prom. “I really didn’t know what to expect but I was more than happy with the outcome,” Alex reflected after the event. “It was great.”

As for Liz Johnston and her boyfriend, Brice Bolden, the duo revealed they were expecting baby No. 1 and were nervous to make the announcement. “My biggest concern is health care,” Amber replied when hearing her daughter’s news. In a private confessional, the mom of five explained that Elizabeth being a little person automatically put her in the “high risk category.”

“Achondroplasia mothers cannot have a natural childbirth, the pelvic bone is too small,” Trent explained to Brice in another scene. “And you have to have a C-section.”

The trailer ended with the entire Johnston family leaving the house after receiving a text from Liz that “it’s time” for her to give birth.

Liz and Brice later announced on November 6, 2023, that they had welcomed daughter Leighton Drew Bolden on November 3, weighing 5 lbs., 9 oz.

“The wait is finally over! We’re excited to introduce our baby to the world,” Liz and Brice told People at the time.

When Does ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Season 14 Premiere?

Season 14 of 7 Little Johnstons premieres on TLC on Tuesday, March 12, at 10 p.m. ET.