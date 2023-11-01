The TLC series 7 Little Johnstons premiered in 2015, and follows Trent and Amber Johnston and their five children as they navigate the world with achondroplasia dwarfism. However, breaking down the 7 Little Johnstons family tree might take some work.

Trent and Amber Johnston have two biological children of their own. The couple then went on to adopt three more children from different parts of the world, all diagnosed with achondroplasia dwarfism. Now, it looks like the family is growing yet again as Elizabeth Johnston, one of Trent and Amber’s daughters, is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, Brice Bolden, in November 2023.

Courtesy of 7 Little Johnstons/Instagram (6); Courtesy of Brice Bolden/Instagram; Courtesy of Elizabeth Renee Johnston/Instagram

Who Are Amber and Trent Johnston’s Biological Children?

Trent and Amber welcomed their first child, Jonah Johnston on December 1, 1999. Only 16 years old when 7 Little Johnstons premiered, Jonah’s grown up in front of the cameras. Jonah followed in his dad’s footsteps and works in sales at a car dealership in Georgia. Audiences have watched Jonah experience several ups and downs over the years, which recently included a medical scare when he tried a synthetic strain of marijuana known as Delta 8. In 7 Little Johnstons Season 11, Amber and Trent discussed the phone call they received from Jonah after taking the drug and how shocked they were to learn that he tried the drug in the first place.

A little over two years after Jonah was born, Amber gave birth to Elizabeth Johnston (who goes by Liz) on December 7, 2001. The social butterfly of the family, Liz is studying to become a nurse and announced in 2023 that she’s expecting with her longtime boyfriend, Brice. The series showed Liz and Brice’s house hunting journey, but there’s no word on whether or not season 14 features her pregnancy.

Speaking to People, Liz said, “Welcoming our newest addition this fall, we couldn’t be more excited for Baby Bolden to arrive!”

Who Are Amber and Trent Johnston’s Adopted Children?

After Jonah and Liz were born, Amber and Trent decided to adopt children instead of trying for more themselves. Amber’s pregnancy with Liz came with several complications and afterward, she decided to undergo a tubal ligation. However, adoption allowed the Johnstons to expand their family.

Amber and Trent first adopted their daughter, Anna, from an orphanage in Russia when she was only 4 years old. She was born on May 7, 2000, and is the second oldest of the Johnston kids. The couple then adopted Alex from South Korea at 6 months old. Amber and Trent went on to adopt Emma after she was abandoned by her family in China at only 5 years old. Alex and Emma are the closest in age with Emma being born on July 1, 2005, and Alex on November 15, 2005.

Amber and Trent Johnston Host Foreign Exchange Students

While many people speculated an adoption was in the near future for Amber and Trent, it turned out they were adding to their family in a different way. During 7 Little Johnstons season 10, the family welcomed Finnish foreign exchange student Joose Jeskanen into their home for three months. Season 11 of the series featured Joose heavily as he navigated his life with the Johnstons in America.

On January 8, 2022, Amber took to Instagram to mark Joose’s return to Finland. The mom of five wrote, “3 months came and gone so quickly. An amazing experience, ‘familyships’ have been made.”

Even though Joose returned to Finland, that’s not the last audiences see of the high school student. The Johnstons and Joose met up in Spokane in season 12, and in season 13 viewers saw the family travel to Finland to visit Joose there.