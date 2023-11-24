The stars of 7 Little Johnstons are making some serious cash! The reality show — which debuted in 2015 — consists of Trent and his wife, Amber, and their five kids: Jonah and Elizabeth are their biological children and they adopted Anna, Alex and Emma. With so much responsibility, it’s no wonder they need as much money coming in as possible. Yet thanks to TLC, they don’t have to be too concerned about their future.

What Is Trent and Amber Johnston’s Net Worth?

The Johnston patriarch and his wife are worth approximately $1 million to $5 million, according to multiple reports.

What Is Jonah Johnston’s Net Worth?

Not dissimilar from his parents, Jonah is said to have a net worth of $5 million, according to multiple reports.

What Is Elizabeth Johnston’s Net Worth?

Elizabeth has grown up on screen and is now a mom herself! Her net worth ranges from $1 million to $5 million, according to multiple reports.

What Is Anna Johnston’s Net Worth?

Thanks to her time on the TLC hit, Anna has a reported net worth of $1 million to $2 million.

What Is Alex Johnston’s Net Worth?

Alex, who was born in Seoul, South Korea, and adopted by the Johnston family has a net worth of $1 million to $5 million, according to multiple reports.

What Is Emma Johnston’s Net Worth?

Emma has a reported net worth of $3 million to $5 million thanks to her time on 7 Little Johnstons.

How Much Money Does the ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Cast Make From the Show?

Although it’s not exactly clear how much the reality star fam is raking in, reality show families earn about 10 percent of the show’s budget, according to reality producer Terence Michael. He estimates that TLC budgets about $250,000 to $400,000 per episode, meaning that the Johnstons would be raking in $25,000 to $40,000 per episode.

The Johnstons could be bringing in even more, based on the show’s popularity, a report from Business Insider inferred. “For those docu-ensembles… [additional] per episode ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end.” They added, “And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.” Pretty soon, they’ll have to change the show’s name to Keeping up With the Johnstons!

What Challenges Have the ‘7 Little Johnstons’ Cast Faced With the Network?

Unfortunately, the family was at the center of a legal battle with their network and production team. According to a 2016 brief from The Hollywood Reporter, “LMNO Productions sued Discovery in June, claiming that it took advantage of a crooked accountant to steal content. The network fired back with counterclaims that it was being systematically defrauded by LMNO. The issue at hand now is who keeps footage and other material from the second season of 7 Little Johnstons while the litigation is pending.”

Discovery eventually took LMNO to court, but a judge declined Discovery’s request to obtain 7 Little Johnstons.