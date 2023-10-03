7 Little Johnstons star Elizabeth “Liz” Johnston celebrated becoming a mother at her baby shower as she expects baby No. 1 with her boyfriend, Brice Bolden.

Liz’s sister Emma Johnston took to TikTok on Thursday, September 28, to share a video that featured black and white photos from the celebration. In the snapshots, Liz, 21, posed with friends, family members and Brice, 25, as Taylor Swift’s “Never Grow Up” played in the background.

The mom-to-be was glowing as she wore a flowy white dress for the event and smiled big while posing with her loved ones.

The room was decorated for the occasion and featured a sign on the wall that read, “Baby in Bloom.” Additionally, several balloons covered the wall in an elaborate arrangement.

“You can call me Aunt Em,” Emma, 18, captioned the video. “Finding out that I was becoming an aunt made me tear up/so happy. Baby B is sooo loved and I just can’t wait to love this baby even more.”

The TLC personality continued, “Aunt Em is very excited to babysit, spoil, love and hug this baby.” After congratulating Liz and Brice, Emma concluded the post by writing that she “loves” the future parents.

Emma wasn’t the only person to congratulate the couple. After she shared the video, several fans rushed to the comments section to express their well wishes for the couple. “Omg yay!” one person wrote. Another added, “I wish Liz nothing but a healthy and wonderful pregnancy.”

Liz – who is one of Amber and Trent Johnston‘s five children – announced she and Brice are expecting the same day that Emma posted the video.

“Welcoming our newest addition this fall, we couldn’t be more excited for Baby Bolden to arrive!” they told People while posing in front of a sign that read “Baby Coming Nov 2023.” The couple also posed with a sonogram image in their pregnancy announcement.

Liz was just 13 when her family’s reality show debuted in January 2015. After she started dating Brice in 2018, viewers watched the couple take a major step in their relationship when they went house hunting together during season 13.

Courtesy of Brice Bolden/Instagram

“After we move in together, I see our relationship going on and on forever, you know? Just because I know I’d be very excited living with her,” Brice told producers during the episode. “Me and her are just going to live the rest of our lives together. So that’s what I feel like.”

Before the couple announced they’re going to be parents, fans speculated that there was trouble in paradise when they stopped sharing updates about each other on social media. Liz even fueled the rumors when fans noticed that she deleted all of her photos with Brice in February.

While neither Liz nor Brice have publicly commented on the status of their relationship, it’s likely they’re still together as they prepare to welcome their baby.