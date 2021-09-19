Unlike in 2020 when the stars stayed at home and had their Emmys brought to them due to COVID-19, celebs came out in force in 2021 for the actual live audience ceremony and walked the red carpet. And fans were treated to quite a show of style!

The evening’s event will be hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, but before any trophies were handed out, the stars got to show off their gowns in person, unlike in 2020, where they had to share photos of their full looks from the safety of their mansions.

Some celebrities were still scared away by the virus. This year, the Friends cast is up for an Emmy for Friends: The Reunion in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category. While it would be so fun to see the cast dressed to the nines and having a red carpet reunion, Jennifer Aniston revealed she’s taking a pass on the ceremony.

“I will not be going,” she told 2020 Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel during a September 13 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Just making an appearance on his show in person was a huge deal for Jen. “This is still a big step for me just to be here. It’s just baby steps.” If she wins, Jen said the special’s producer and director, Ben Winston, can accept on her behalf.

For safety precautions, the telecast is limiting the number of audience members to just 600 attendees. That means each show nominated only gets a handful of invitations to the 73rd annual Emmys. This year’s event will be held outside, in a tricked-out tent on the deck of L.A. Live, next to downtown Los Angeles ‘Microsoft Theater. Attendees will need to provide proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test result.

In addition to those up for awards who will be walking the red carpet, the show has managed to nab a slew of top celebrity presenters. Last year’s Best Comedy sweep team featuring Schitt’s Creek stars Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and Dan and Eugene Levy will be taking the stage and hopefully the red carpet as well! Grey’s Anatomy‘s Ellen Pompeo, Ratched‘s Sarah Paulson, Empire‘s Taraji P. Henson, The Kominsky Method‘s Michael Douglas and Country music legend Dolly Parton will all be on hand to pass out trophies … and share their stylish awards show looks!

Scroll down for all the red carpet looks at the 73rd annual Emmy Awards.