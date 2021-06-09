When it comes to the cast of Friends, it turns out some of the stars are still on the market for dating! While five of the six have tried their hand at marriage, only Lisa Kudrow‘s 26-year union to advertising executive Michael Stern is still alive and well. We’ve got which stars are still looking for love, and who has found their lobster.

Jennifer Aniston is currently the most high-profile single friend. Her love life has grabbed the most headlines of any of the show’s cast members, with a 2000-2005 marriage to Brad Pitt. She wed again in 2015 to her Wanderlust costar Justin Theroux, though they split in 2018.

Jen was linked to a mystery man in February 2021. A source exclusively told In Touch, “They have tons in common. He’s down to earth, handsome, he makes her laugh and he makes her feel safe. She trusts him.” The insider added that “one of the best things” about Jennifer’s beau was that “he was never a fan of hers or Friends, which she found so refreshing.” So far, The Morning Show star has yet to debut a new boyfriend.

Jen’s BFF Courteney Cox has been with Snow Patrol guitarist Johnny McDaid since 2013. The couple announced their engagement in June 2014, but called it off a year later when they were unable to compromise on where to live. Courteney is based in Los Angeles, while Johnny spends a great deal of time in his native U.K.

Cubankite/Shutterstock

Eventually, the two decided that they were happier as a couple and dealing with long-distance relationship issues than not being partners. “He’s not my fiancé. We were engaged to be married, but now we’re just together,” Courteney explained during a March 2016 appearance on Ellen. “We broke off our engagement, and he moved to England, then we got back together, and it’s actually better than it was before.” As of 2021, the couple are still going strong.

Lisa is the only cast member of Friends to get married during the show’s run and is still with her spouse. She wed French advertising exec Michael in 1995 and the couple celebrated their 26th anniversary on May 27, 2021.

Matthew Perry is the only star of Friends to have never walked down the aisle. The lifelong bachelor thought he found a life partner when the actor confirmed in November 2020 that he was engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz. The pair began dating in 2018. “I decided to get engaged,” he told People. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.” But six months later he revealed they were no longer together. “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them,” he confirmed to the publication on June 1, adding “I wish Molly the best.”

Ga Fullner/Shutterstock

David Schwimmer has been single since his 2017 split from wife Zoe Buckman. He began dating the photographer in 2008, and they wed in a secret ceremony in 2010. A year later, the couple welcomed their daughter Cleo. The former couple remain amicable, committed coparents to their only child.

David explained how his divorce was “heartbreaking” in a 2020 interview with the U.K.’s The Telegraph. “I waited a long time to decide to marry. But I took it just as seriously. I would say even more so.” He then explained how Cleo was his top priority in life. “In the first 40 years of my life, work came first, and after she came into this world, I was like: ‘Well, that’s out the window.’ Now it’s a different game. She comes first, no matter what,” he told the publication. David reportedly went on a “few dates” in 2019 with a woman named Katie Markowitz, though she denied any involvement with the actor.

Matt LeBlanc is nothing like his womanizing Joey Tribbiani character. He’s been happily dating Aurora Mulligan since 2016. They met shortly after he was named host of the BBC’s everything auto-related show Top Gear, where Aurora is a producer. The pair has kept their relationship quite private, but in 2017 Matt called Aurora his “honey” on social media.

Ahead of an appearance on CBS’s The Late Late Show in November 2017, Matt shared an Instagram photo of the pair in front of his dressing room and sweetly wrote in the caption, “I’m gonna be on tonight and my honey came to support me. How nice,” and tagged Aurora.

You can check out our gallery below for the status of all your favorite Friends stars’ dating lives.