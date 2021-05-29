On the upswing. Friends executive producer Kevin Bright gave his thoughts on star Matthew Perry‘s health after reconnecting during the HBO Max reunion special.

“I talked to him. It was great seeing him again,” the 66-year-old revealed to The Hollywood Reporter in a profile published on Thursday, May 27. “And what people say is what people say. I don’t have any to say about that, except it was great to see him. And I think he’s very funny on the show. But yes, I think he’s OK. He seems stronger and better since the last time I saw him, and excited about going forward.”

The actor, 51, sparked health scare rumors when he seemingly slurred his speech during several scenes on the sitcom’s reunion special — but according to reports, Matthew underwent dental surgery shortly before filming, which resulted in the change of his speech patterns.

The Whole Nine Yards star previously struggled with substance and alcohol abuse while filming the hit TV series. He opened up about his battle in 2002, one year after returning to rehab a second time. “I had this odd rule that I would never drink on a set,” he told The New York Times. “I went to work in extreme cases of hangovers. It’s so horrible to feel that way and have to work and be funny on top of that.”

The Massachusetts native added, “I didn’t get sober because I felt like it. I got sober because I was worried I was going to die the next day.”

However, it seems things have really turned around for 17 Again star over the years. In November 2020, he popped the question to girlfriend Molly Hurwitz. “I decided to get engaged,” he told People at the time. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

An insider told In Touch that the performer was “happier than ever” following his engagement to the 29-year-old. “He’s in a great place,” the source added in the days following the happy news.

The pair’s relationship works because of the literary manager’s support when it comes to Matthew’s personal struggles. “[Molly] quietly stood by him,” the insider noted at the time. “There was a lot of talk early on that she gave up on him — but she never did. She did give him a dose of tough love at times when he struggled, but she stayed by his side and always supported him.”