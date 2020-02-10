Stars Honor Academy Award Winner Kobe Bryant at the 2020 Oscars

Two weeks after Kobe Bryant’s tragic death, the 2020 Oscars sees stars continuing to pay tribute to him. On Sunday, February 9, stars like Spike Lee took the opportunity to memorialize the late Lakers player at the 92nd Academy Awards. The director donned a purple and yellow suit in honor of his fallen friend, with his jersey number printed on both the front and the back of his jacket. Even his shoes were part of the look as he donned “Strategy” Nike Kobe 9 Elites.

Spike, 62, wasn’t the only star to remember Kobe during the film industry’s biggest night. Other stars like Matthew A. Cherry also took the opportunity to pay their respects.

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Since Bryant’s unexpected death on Sunday, January 26, both the 2020 Grammys and the 2020 Super Bowl have taken moments to pay tribute. At the awards show, Alicia Keyes dedicated a special performance to Bryant, and Lizzo opened the show by shouting out the athlete’s name. When the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs took the field the next weekend, they stood on the 24-yard line to share a moment.

In the hours after the helicopter crash that claimed the Lakers alum’s life as well as the lives of his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others, celebrities also took to Twitter and Instagram to share their memories and love for the star. Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, has also posted several social media tributes. “My girls and I … are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful and wonderful daughter and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka and Capri,” she wrote on January 29.

“We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. … They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon,” she continued. “I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable.”

