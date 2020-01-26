Celebrities React to Kobe Bryant’s Death With Tributes to the NBA Legend

Gone too soon. Basketball legend Kobe Bryant died on Sunday, January 26, after a private helicopter accident lead to a fiery crash in Calabasas, California. The athlete was 41 years old.

He was reportedly traveling with at least eight other people, including the pilot, but it has been confirmed no passengers survived the horrific accident. Nine people have been reported dead. After a fire broke out, emergency services responded to the crashed copter. Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was reportedly not on board at the time and her Instagram page has gone private as she undoubtedly grieves for her husband and family.

The highly-regarded competitor was known for playing a vibrant 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He started in 1995 — when he was drafted into the NBA directly from high school. That’s how skilled the beloved ball player was on the court.

Needless to say, the world has been gravely affected by the shock of his passing. Shortly after the news of his death was revealed, celebrities, friends and fans all took to social media to react to the tragic news and pay tribute to the NBA star in the wake of his untimely death. Scroll through the gallery below to see celebrity reactions to the athlete.