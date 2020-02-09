Cherished by so many. Spike Lee arrived to the 2020 Oscars in a purple and gold suit which featured the number 24 on his coat lapels and back, clearly honoring the late Kobe Bryant. The film director said that he wanted to pay homage to the NBA legend with his ensemble for the star-studded event held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on February 9.

The 62-year-old also sported matching glasses, accessories as well as “Strategy” Nike Kobe 9 Elites to complete his look for the highly anticipated event. Spike was joined by his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, and she opted for a stunning white gown. “Da Lee’s Are In Da House,” he captioned his Instagram photo prior to hitting the red carpet.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

After seeing his custom outfit, several fans showed love in the comment section. “Always representing. Purple for Prince, now purple for Kobe,” one wrote. “Master, nice suit for Kobe,” another added.

People from all over the world are still mourning the death of the Los Angeles Lakers star, following his tragic passing on January 26. The former MVP, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people sadly died in a private helicopter crash in Calabasas.

During an interview at the 92nd Academy Awards, Spike shared his condolences, while addressing how his thoughts are with Kobe’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, and the other families who lost loved ones.

Back in January, Vanessa broke her silence about the shocking news in an emotional statement. “My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers,” she began.

“We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri,” Vanessa continued, noting how it’s impossible to imagine their lives without them. “But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way,” she concluded.

Kobe’s legacy still lives on.