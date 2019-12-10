Who would want their butt to touch a stadium seat anyway?! Wendy Williams called out Lizzo for sporting a thong to the L.A. Lakers game on Sunday, December 8. The 55-year-old discussed Lizzo’s ensemble during Hot Topics on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, December 10, where many found the 31-year-old’s outfit inappropriate and in poor hygiene for the event.

“Lizzo has a really good career right now, so I understand her happiness. But, in all actuality, you see the thong, right?” Wendy said, pointing to a photo of Lizzo with her tush exposed at the game. “That’s not a dress that she pulled up, that’s a dress that had the cutout going on, which means she was sitting booty down on the seat, booty down in the car, she was walking booty exposed into the theater.”

Wendy said she would think Lizzo would be stopped by security for her apparel, or lack thereof, but the singer clearly was not. “‘Ma’am we understand, but there are children here,’” Wendy said, imagining what she thought security should have told the singer.

“Games are like a family affair and everyone doesn’t want to see all that,’” she added. “Personally speaking, I love Lizzo and I think she’s really talented. But, I don’t care if this is Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Madonna, it’s just wrong! Just wrong! Sorry, Lizzo.”

Several Twitter users agreed with the talk show host. “Confidence is everything, but sometimes things can go a little too far … #Lizzo,” one fan tweeted on a video of Lizzo twerking at the game. “#Lizzo showing up to the Lakers game with her ass hanging [out] is straight up classless, man. I don’t care what anybody has to say. Nobody wants to see your bare ass cheeks period. Dress appropriately for a function,” another added. “Lizzo is a beautiful, confident woman and that is ALLLL good, howeverrrrrr [sic] when I go to a game, I just hope I’m not sitting where ANYONE had their bare ass cheeks,” a third echoed.

Although Wendy is frequently under fire for her harsh criticism, this is one instance where the people agree.