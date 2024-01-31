1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton has high hopes for a new career following her impressive weight loss. After she underwent bariatric surgery, the reality star is now hoping to start working as a model.

Tammy, 37, is currently in the process of looking to make deals with companies to pursue a plus-size modeling career and grow her publicity beyond the TLC show, a source told The U.S. Sun on Tuesday, January 30. “Tammy wants to represent people in her community who have been through what she has been through,” the insider explained.

The Kentucky native is looking to make new deals after her contract with TLC was up for renewal. According to the source, she previously signed a strict contract that prevented her from taking in any income that didn’t come from the show. However, her contract was recently renewed and she was reportedly able to negotiate more freedom with who she gets to work with. The source explained that she is currently in talks with a few agencies.

Fans were first introduced to Tammy and her family when 1000-Lb. Sisters premiered in January 2020. After struggling with her weight for her whole life, Tammy reached her goal weight for bariatric surgery during a February 2023 episode after she dropped from more than 700 pounds to 534.7 pounds. She eventually underwent the weight loss procedure, sharing she was “excited to have a new chance on life.”

Viewers have watched Tammy adapt to her new lifestyle during season 5, which has included milestones such as fitting in a single seat during a plane ride and going on a boat ride. In addition to sharing insight on the show, she has also been proudly documenting her weight loss on social media and has candidly spoken about the experience in interviews.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore,” she told People in December 2023 while reflecting on how her weight loss has changed her lifestyle. “Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

While Tammy is clearly proud of her accomplishment, she has still had to fight off trolls when it comes to her appearance. She took to TikTok on January 6 to share a message about kindness after one hater urged her to “fix them teeth.”

“With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this. It’s not helping my confidence,” she said, noting that he’s heard similar comments from others. “I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn’t help.”

After noting that she doesn’t have the money to pay for an expensive procedure, she admitted she had to “calm” down before responding to the critiques. “I really wanted to tell you if you had a true problem with my teeth then pay for them yourself. But I don’t want to be that person. I don’t want to be rude,” Tammy said, explaining that she’s “trying to better [her] life and better [herself].”