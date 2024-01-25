1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton had a lot to be proud of when she celebrated a major milestone amid her weight loss journey. While she was previously too heavy to go on a boat, fans will get to watch her and her family go dolphin watching during the Tuesday, January 30, episode.

“Tammy being able to take a boat ride is absolutely wonderful,” her brother, Chris Slaton, told cameras in a teaser clip shared by Entertainment Tonight. “I’m proud of her.”

During the boat ride, Tammy, 37, sat with sister Amy Slaton and her two sons, Gage and Glenn, while admiring the view and making dolphin noises. Her sister Amanda Halterman then encouraged Tammy to stretch out her arms and pretend to be Rose from the Titanic, referencing the “I’m flying” scene from the 1997 movie.

Amy, 36, happily offered to serve as Tammy’s Jack, and the sisters hilariously reenacted the scene between Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio’s characters.

“When I look across the boat and I see Tammy sitting there, big ole s—-n grin on her face, it’s almost like she’s a little kid again,” Amanda, 43, said in a confessional. “Like, I see that inner child coming out of her, and it’s such a great thing to look and see her out enjoying life as she is.”

Fans were first introduced to Tammy when her family’s TLC show premiered in January 2020. She reached her goal weight for bariatric surgery during a February 2023 episode after she dropped from more than 700 pounds to 534.7 pounds. The Kentucky native then underwent the weight loss procedure, stating she was “excited to have a new chance on life.”

Tammy is now taking advantage of the new activities she can do. During the January 23 episode, the reality star was pleasantly surprised when she learned she didn’t need extra seats on a plane when her family traveled to Pensacola, Florida.

“When I actually got on the plane and sat down and was comfortable,” she said, adding that she bought extra seats to ensure she had enough space on the plane. “I was kind of surprised that I didn’t need both seats that we paid for. And honestly, I wasn’t sure if the seatbelt was gonna fit around me. So I tried, and it does fit.”

Not only have viewers been able to watch Tammy’s weight loss journey on the show, but she has also flaunted her figure on social media and has opened up about the experience in interviews.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore,” she told People in December 2023 about how her weight loss transformation has changed her life. “Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”