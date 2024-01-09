Tammy Slaton teased she may be pregnant with her late husband Caleb Willingham’s baby after visiting her gynecologist during the Tuesday, January 9, episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters.

Tammy, 37, and her sister Amy Slaton were seen visiting a medical facility with the intention of finding out Tammy’s chances of conceiving a child in a teaser shared by the network. However, the YouTube personality dropped the bombshell that she may already be expecting.

“There could be a slight chance I might be pregnant right now,” Tammy told the doctor, revealing she couldn’t remember the last time she menstruated.

During the doctor’s visit, the Kentucky native disclosed she had an Intrauterine device (IUD), which is used for contraception, put in over 12 years ago, but it was never taken out. The doctor explained if she was sexually active and got pregnant with an ineffective IUD, it could cause premature delivery or fetal death.

Tammy explained that she wasn’t sexually active as her husband lived in a different state, dishing about their bedroom ventures in a private confessional.

“I know being bigger has its disadvantages with sex, but I can do anything if I put my mind to it,” the 1000-Lb. Sisters star joked. “I’m handi-capable, not handicapped.”

Tammy introduced her relationship with Caleb on season 4 of the TLC series, which premiered in January 2023. After meeting Caleb at an Ohio-based weight loss center, the pair got engaged within one month of dating in October 2022 and were married that November.

After she reached her weight loss goal in rehab and qualified for bariatric surgery, Tammy was able to move back home to her Kentucky home as she continued her wellness journey. However, the move meant that her marriage to Caleb became long-distance as he remained at the rehab center where they met.

While Caleb was supposed to move to Kentucky following his release, Tammy’s husband died on June 30, 2023, at the age of 40. The pair were reportedly estranged at the time of his death.

Season 5, which premiered in December 2023, documented the couple’s looming relationship issues as Tammy questioned if Caleb was being honest with her about his health.

“I’m not gonna sugar coat everything, I’m still struggling with this eating thing,” Caleb admitted during a phone call with Tammy in another teaser shared by the network. “I don’t know how I’m getting this far out of control.”

He went on to drop the bombshell that he had just been hospitalized for six days in the hospital. “I’m not in the hospital [now],” Caleb clarified. “I went … My CO2 levels went back up, and they were talking about pneumonia.”