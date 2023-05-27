1000-Lb. Sisters’ Tammy Shows off Natural Beauty in Filter-Free Selfies

1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton showed off her natural beauty after fans begged her to stop using filters in her social media selfies.

“[Six] beautiful photos of myself without filters,” Tammy, 36, shared on Saturday, May 27, alongside a series of photos of herself without her oxygen tube. In the photos, Tammy is seen wearing a dark denim jacket and a small chain necklace.

The comments section was flooded with fans and followers praising the reality star for her “hard work.”

“You look great, congratulations, all your hard work shows,” one fan wrote, adding, “You are glowing from the inside out. Keep going beautiful.” “Girl, Your beautiful inside and out ! Don’t let anyone tell you to stop using a filter [sic],” another added.

Courtesy of Tammy Slaton/Instagram

Dr. Eric Smith – the bariatric surgeon featured on the Kentucky native’s reality series – chimed in saying, “So proud of you.”

Tammy’s transformation has been so incredible that some fans were even asking for her skincare routine, to which she replied, “Nothing tbh.”

“I use water to clean my face that’s it,” Tammy shared.

The YouTube personality has been on a mission to get her health under control after suffering a near fatal scare that landed her in a medically induced coma in November 2021.

“I don’t remember any of it, nothing. I completely blacked out,” she recalled during the January 17 episode. “I woke up a week later in the hospital, on life support. I don’t remember any of it.”

A tracheotomy was performed while she was in the hospital, which created a hole in the throat to insert a breathing tube. The breathing tube was administered so she could be given emergency breathing support at any time. Tammy spent months recovering in a food addiction rehab in Ohio before being released in February.

After a long weight loss journey, the TLC star reached her goal weight of 534.7 pounds to qualify for bariatric surgery and underwent the procedure in the summer of 2022.

“When I got on the scale and seeing the scale was 534.7, I kind of stopped breathing for a second,” she told the cameras during a February 2023 episode. “I’m like 14 ​pounds under my goal weight from over 700. That’s a huge drop.”

Since returning home to Kentucky, Tammy has seemingly had her trach tube removed and has been spotted walking without the use of her electric wheelchair on multiple outings.