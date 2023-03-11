Family friction? 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton admitted that she felt unsure about her sister Tammy Slaton’s marriage to husband Caleb Willingham.

In a clip from the upcoming Tuesday, March 14, episode obtained by Us Weekly, Tammy, 36, asked Amy, 35, if she would be her maid of honor at her wedding during a FaceTime call.

“I was your maid of honor and wedding planner, whatever you call it, and I wanted to know if you would repay the favor and do my wedding? Be my maid of honor, most of all,” Tammy asked her younger sister.

Although she ultimately agreed to do the job, Amy responded by telling her sister, “It’s awful soon, sis.”

“I’m ready to do this for you, I am. It’s just I’ve got a lot going on with Glenn and Gage,” the mother of two — who shares her 2-year-old and 8-month-old with estranged husband Michael Halterman — told Tammy on the call.

However, Tammy didn’t appreciate Amy’s answer, opening up during her confessional about her sister’s comments.

“I did everything for Amy’s wedding,” the TLC personality recalled. “Ordered the decorations, picked out the food, the venue, the music, the ambiance. So, I’d like her to return the favor. I am very much aware that Amy’s got two beautiful boys, and while them babies are sleeping, she can be on the internet looking for party supplies. … So, no excuses, bitch [sic].”

For Amy’s part, she explained to the cameras why she felt concerned for Tammy’s future.

“I’m genuinely trying to give Tammy everything she wanted in a wedding, but I’m just so scared it’s gonna end up in travesty,” she confessed. “What if you end up going home and figuring out you just didn’t wanna be married after all? Once they get home and reality sets in, who knows what’ll happen?”

Tammy met Caleb in November 2021 at the Ohio rehabilitation facility they both lived in for their obesity and health issues. Less than one year later, they got engaged in October 2022, tying the knot the following month.

Despite her comments, Amy expressed a more positive opinion on her new brother-in-law in February 2023 during an interview with E! News.

“I’m just happy to have another brother!” the reality TV star told the outlet that month. “When she first told me she was dating Caleb, I was like, ‘That’s good.’ Maybe they can team up and motivate each other in a way we couldn’t motivate her as a family because they are in similar situations.”

As for Amy, the TLC personality reportedly split from her husband earlier this year. However, she has not publicly commented on the reports.