1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton had a pleasant realization while taking her first plane ride — she didn’t need the extra seats she paid for, thanks to her weight loss transformation.

In a preview for the Tuesday, January 23, episode of the TLC series shared by E! News, the reality TV personality flew for the first time alongside family members Misty Slaton and Amanda Halterman. Though Tammy, 37, admitted that she was “shaking” when she boarded the plane ahead of her trip to Pensacola, Florida, she felt better once she sat down. Plus, she revealed that she bought two adjacent seats in addition to her own to ensure that she would be able to fit comfortably, but she ended up fitting in one seat.

“When I actually got on the plane and sat down and was comfortable,” Tammy said, “I was kind of surprised that I didn’t need both seats that we paid for. And honestly, I wasn’t sure if the seatbelt was gonna fit around me. So I tried, and it does fit.”

Tammy’s fear picked up again when the plane experienced turbulence during takeoff. However, she was able to rationalize and overcome it.

“My family forgot to mention some stuff about the plane ride. The turbulence was really bad. Once I was able to compare to things I’ve already done, like riding in a car or going over train tracks, I was golden,” she concluded.

Tammy’s first plane experience came after her major weight transformation, which was documented on 1000-Lb. Sisters. During a February 2023 episode, she reached her goal weight for bariatric surgery, dropping from more than 700 pounds to 534.7 pounds. She had the weight loss procedure done and felt “excited to have a new chance on life.”

queentammy86/Instagram

“Just being able to travel and sit in an actual car seat or in an airplane — just get in an airplane,” Tammy said on the show. “I’m feeling thrilled, proud, excited—just all the emotions. I proved everybody wrong. Everybody that doubted me, I finally got mine! My told-you-so moment!”

After the surgery, Tammy continued to shed pounds and share updates on her journey. In December 2023, she told People that she was down to 285 pounds.

“Just being able to walk without a walker or be pushed in a wheelchair, and no oxygen. I don’t even sleep with it at night anymore,” she said of how much her transformation meant to her. “Then it was being able to fit in a regular vehicle, front seat, and then the belt buckle, and not have to use an extender now. So I mean, just what seems minor to some people is giant for me.”

Fans of Tammy can see more of her life after surgery on 1000-Lb. Sisters season 5, which airs on TLC on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.