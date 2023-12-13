1000-Lb. Sisters‘ Tammy Slaton has reportedly moved in with brother Chris Combs after her sister Amanda Halterman kicked her out of the rental home she was previously living in.

“[Tammy] had to move in with her brother Chris because she lost her house,” a pal told The U.S. Sun, adding that Tammy and Amanda “just do not get along at all.”

“They fight worse than cats and dogs,” the friend claimed about the sisters, adding that the siblings have had multiple heated arguments in the past few months, including one at Tammy’s late husband Caleb Willingham’s funeral.

The publication reported the move happened in November when Tammy left the $76,000 home Amanda owns in Sturgis, Kentucky. She didn’t have to go far as Chris’ house is 38 miles away from where she used to live.

Tammy formerly lived with sister Amy Halterman in a Dixon, Kentucky, duplex until Amy purchased a new home for her family, including now-estranged husband Michael Halterman and their sons, Gage and Glenn. She bought the Morganfield, Kentucky, home in 2021 for $37,000.

The TLC star spent 14 months in an Ohio weight loss rehab facility, getting released in February 2023. However, during that time, thieves broke into Tammy’s Dixon, Kentucky, duplex in May 2022 to steal her furniture. The burglars kicked down the back door to the house and made off with Tammy’s washer and dryer, refrigerator, sinks, water heater and a dresser that contained all of her clothing.

The aftermath was shown on the February 7 episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters and the damage was discovered after Amanda and Tammy’s other sister, Misty Slaton, stopped by to pick up some of her belongings.

Tammy chose not to return to the home after she got out of rehab as she was too traumatized by the break-in.

The siblings have not had it easy in life, as Amanda shared what it was like growing up in a June 7 TikTok video. A fan asked, “I get the impression that you all had a hard upbringing. Can you touch on that?”

“We grew up very poor. Our mom was a single parent with five kids and our grandmother was the one who stayed home with us and raised us,” Amanda, said. “My Uncle Kevin, he had a huge part in our upbringing.”

When asked about their financial status, she responded, “We didn’t have a pot to piss in or a window to throw it out. That’s all I’m gonna say about that.”

“I don’t want nobody to feel sorry for me and my siblings,” she continued. “That’s the way all of us are. We just want to be seen as who we are as individuals and just know that we are good human beings. We are good people and we have done our best to raise our kids right.