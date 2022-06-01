Thieves took advantage of 1,000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton being away in weight loss rehab to break into her Dixon, Kentucky house to steal her furniture. The burglars kicked down the back door to the house and also made off with Tammy’s washer and dryer, Webster County Deputy Starkey told The Sun.

Tammy, 35, had lived at the duplex with her sister, Amy Halterman (née Slaton), 34, who has since moved out along with her husband, Michael Halterman, and son Gage, 18 months, as they bought a new house for their growing family. The couple are expecting their second child in the summer of 2022.

The TLC star checked herself into rehab for weight issues following a frightening hospitalization in November 2021 due to carbon dioxide poisoning. It “led to pneumonia, and I was septic,” she said in a TikTok video at the time. “After I got off life support, they put a trach in, so, yeah. I’m trying to get used to that.” Tammy had initially been placed on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma in addition to having a tracheotomy

“I’m doing better day by day,” Tammy continued, adding, “I’m supposed to be getting out of the hospital in a couple days. I’m going to another nursing rehab to get my strength back and lose more weight.” Her health crisis appeared on the season 3 finale of 1000-Lb Sisters on January 31, 2022. Her brother, Chris Combs, revealed at the time, “She’s lost 100 [pounds] — I think she told me 115 pounds in total — in 30 days,” due to her hospitalization.

Since then, Tammy has been living in an Ohio-based residential treatment facility while she continues on her journey to lose weight. Fans have been worried about the reality star, as she hasn’t shared any Instagram posts since March 14, 2022. She had previously posted selfies and brief videos throughout the winter that showed she still had her breathing tube attached to her neck from the tracheotomy, but otherwise seemed to be feeling better.

Tammy is unable to give any updates about her weight loss so far due to it being filmed and saved for the new season of 1000-Lb Sisters. Her last revelation came in a TikTok video she shared on February 28, where she told fans, “I’d love to give you a weight loss update, but you’re going to have to wait until season 4 comes out. Sorry!” adding, “Just know that I’m staying on track and things are looking up.”