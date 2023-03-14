Cause for concern? 1000-Lb. Sisters stars Amy Slaton and Amanda Halterman reacted to Tammy Slaton’s quick engagement to Caleb Willingham.

In a teaser clip for the Tuesday, March 14, episode shared via TLC’s Instagram, Tammy, 36, revealed “your girl’s engaged” during a confessional.

“I don’t know how they’re gonna react,” she admitted before telling her family the news. “But I really hope they’re gonna be happy for me. I’m nervous.”

The clip continued with Tammy FaceTiming Amy, 35, during a family gathering. She revealed that she’s “been talking to this guy Caleb,” adding that “he asked me to marry him.”

Amy and Amanda were visibly shocked by the news. “I had saw on social media that you had a boyfriend but that was just a couple of week ago,” Amanda eventually responded.

When Amy asked how long Tammy had known Caleb, she hesitantly answered, “I’ve been with Caleb for a month now.”

While Amanda said that the new couple was “moving kind of quick,” Tammy revealed that they planned to tie the knot in two weeks.

“Two weeks away. Are you kidding me? Why rush anything?” Amanda said in a confessional. “I would definitely like to know your first, middle and last name before my sister goes and takes your last name.”

Meanwhile, Amy admitted in her own confessional that she originally thought Tammy’s engagement news was a joke “because she wants to marry a total stranger.”

“But then again she’s always loved hard and loved fast,” the mother of two added. “There was one guy she told him she loved him too an hour after they met. I used to be the same way. But I grew up.”

Tammy and Caleb met while in the same weight loss rehab facility in Ohio.

“Caleb is someone I’ve been getting to know for the past couple weeks,” the Kentucky native explained during the March 7 episode. “Caleb’s been here for almost a year, and he’s just now starting to come out of his room ‘cause he had health issues.”

The pair became engaged in October 2022 and got married soon after in November. “You all knew me as Tammy Slaton, but now you’ll all know me as Mrs. Tammy Willingham,” she told People on November 20. “I’m married now!”

The TV personality also told the outlet that their wedding was “perfect.” Tammy said, “There was so much love in the room.”

Despite not initially supporting the quick wedding, Amy was by her sister’s side for the ceremony. Their nuptials will be featured on an upcoming episode of the reality show.