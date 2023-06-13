1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton is in hot water with her fans after a post celebrating son Glenn’s 11-month birthday milestone in a series of photos. Keep reading to find out why the reality star is getting ripped by her followers.

Why Is Amy Slaton Getting Slammed by Fans?

The TLC star, 35, shared belated celebratory posts on June 9 in honor of her son reaching his 11-month milestone. In the shots showing his smiling face as Amy went in to kiss him on the cheek, she added a filter to give her son long eyelashes, red lips and perfectly smoothed over skin.

“Stop putting filters on babies, they don’t need them,” one person wrote in the comments, while another added, “You don’t need a filter for your baby boy, he’s handsome just as he is.”

Courtesy of Amy Slaton/Instagram

“Amy, quit with the filters — he has better lashes than I do in this pic, and I’m sure he probably does naturally anyway. Quit the filter b.s, your babies are so happy and healthy and bouncing — no need girl … no need,” one fan told the reality star. “Oh nooo enough with the filters already. Ridiculous,” another person wrote.

Has Amy Slaton Responded to the Filter Controversy?

At the time of publication, Amy had not replied to any of the comments about her son’s filtered face. In the caption she wrote, “I know I’m late but happy 11mo [sic] to my wonderful goofy boy!! Love you soooo much chunky.”

Does Amy Slaton Frequently Use Filters in Photos of Her Children?

Most of the time, Amy shares unaltered pictures of Glenn and his big brother Gage, 2. In a similar milestone post on April 6, Amy wrote, “I know I’m late but happy 9 months baby. U are blooming into a wonder little,” next to sweet snapshots of Glenn’s precious filter-free face. However, Amy did use the long-lash filter on Glenn in a February 23 photo, although she did not take nearly as much heat from fans at the time.

When Was Glenn Halterman Born?

Amy gave birth to the second son she shares with estranged husband Michael Halterman on July 5, 2022. “Welcome Glenn Allen Halterman,” she wrote next to an Instagram post on July 8, announcing the arrival and showing sweet photos of the newborn, including a picture of Gage meeting his little brother. Glenn was delivered via c-section, weighing 5 lbs. 11 oz. and measuring 17.5 inches at birth.