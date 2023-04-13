Moving on. 1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton Halterman called herself a “single mom” in her updated TikTok bio amid her divorce from estranged husband Michael Halterman.

Despite her profile name still reflecting her married last name, Amy’s profile now reads, “I’m just a single mom of two wonderful boys.”

The TLC personality – who shares sons Gage and Glenn with her ex – is in the midst of a divorce from her husband of four years, In Touch previously confirmed.

Michael, 40, filed for divorce on March 13, despite separating two weeks prior, according to Kentucky court ​records exclusively obtained by In Touch.

At the time of filing, Michael requested a civil restraining order that requires both parties stay more than 500 feet from each other ​or each other’s residences. The restraining order would also bar the reality stars from making public statements ​or social media postings about their divorce, and any communication between them must go through a court approved app.

Michael’s request came after Amy reportedly filed an order for emergency protection against him on February 28 following an alleged fight that turned violent, according to The Sun. The protection order was amended on March 8 to allow Michael supervised visitation with their children while accompanied by his mother and sister, the outlet reported.

Michael was also seeking temporary joint custody ​for their children: Gage, born in November 2020, and Glenn, born in July 2022.

The former couple were high school sweethearts, but they didn’t get married until years later in March 2019.

“My husband Michael, he means the world to me. Me and Michael are newlyweds, but we’ve been together four years now,” the YouTube star gushed during the series premiere of their reality show. “I can tell him anything and everything. And Michael’s really supportive of me helping Tammy.”

Shortly after changing her TikTok bio, Amy shared a video of herself singing along to Britney Spears’ “Oops…I Did It Again.”

“Jsmming with my nephew [sic],” she captioned the car karaoke clip on April 9. However, it was her song choice that got fans’ attention.

“Are you trying to tell us something beautiful woman,” one follower commented. “I think she has a new man.”

The Kentucky native quickly shut down speculation, saying, “It just a song. That was playing [sic].”