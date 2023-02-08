Asking for prayers. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff revealed that her husband, Zach Roloff, is undergoing surgery to repair his shunt.

“Sorry I left you all hanging yesterday. We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning,” Tori, 31, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 7.

The TLC personality admitted that she “hesitated” sharing the news. “But I believe strongly in prayer and could use some tomorrow,” she continued.

“They say it’s routine surgery but it’s far from my routine and Zach and I are nervous,” Tori added. “It feels big to us but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge!”

The post concluded, “Any prayers are greatly appreciated!”

According to John Hopkins Medicine, a shunt is a hollow tube that is surgically placed in the brain to help drain cerebrospinal fluid. The tube redirects the fluid to another part of the body where it can be reabsorbed.

While Tori did not reveal what exactly was wrong with Zach, 32, shunt procedures tend to address pressure on the brain that is caused by hydrocephalus. The procedure often relieves symptoms including gait difficulty and lack of bladder control.

The couple – who tied the knot in 2015 – are often open about the health problems that their three kids face.

In November 2022, the soccer coach shared an update on how their eldest son, Jackson Roloff, was recovering after he underwent surgery to correct the bowing in his legs nearly one year earlier.

“It’s tough because the screws in his legs help straighten the leg as he grows,” Zach wrote via Instagram on November 15 in response to a fan who asked how Jackson, 5, was doing after the surgery. “For him he maybe grows a inch a year, so it’s tough to see and won’t be obvious for a while.”

The reality star noted that the “average person with the same recovery” as his son would “see the difference a lot quicker.” However, he noted that Jackson was doing “good.”

Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

In addition to Jackson, Tori and Zach also share ​daughter, Lilah, 3, and son Josiah, 9 months. All three of their children and Zach were born with the most common form of dwarfism, achondroplasia.

Jackson’s bowed legs are a result of his achondroplasia. In November 2021, the big brother underwent guided plate growth surgery to correct pain that he was experiencing from his bowed legs.

At the time of his procedure, Tori took to Instagram to share how Jackson was doing. “This kid time and time again blows us away,” she wrote. “He was so brave and confident. He made [my husband] @zroloff07 and I so proud as he talked with the doctors and nurses and was wheeled away without worry.”