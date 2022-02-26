Baby Roloff 3.0! Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff and her husband, Zach Roloff, are expecting another bundle of joy in the spring of 2022.

Tori and Zach have two children already, son Jackson and daughter Lilah, who are both excited they will soon be having another sibling at home.

The photographer surprised fans with a pregnancy announcement back in November 2021, shortly after the family relocated from Portland Oregon to Washington in a stunning new abode.

After checking out the place located in Battle Ground, Zach and Tori spent $944,000 for the 3,300-square-foot home sitting on two acres of land, according to a listing viewed by In Touch, perfect for their growing family.

Fans of the reality TV couple were over the moon to hear that Tori and Zach had another child on the way, especially after learning that she suffered a miscarriage in March 2021. “I’ve honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment,” Tori shared at the time. “I’ve never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment.”

Since finding out about their rainbow baby, Tori has been documenting her journey to motherhood, capturing snaps from her workouts, days at home and more. Tori shared her “first bump pic” in December 2021, revealing to fans that she was “feeling good” and her future son or daughter is “healthy.”

This time around, Tori said that she and Zach decided they weren’t going to do a gender reveal and were instead going to “be surprised” when baby No. 3 arrived.

The soon-to-be mom of three gushed over her longtime love on Valentine’s Day, thanking Zach for always making her feel supported and cherished.

“I love you so much and am so thankful for another year that I get to celebrate my love for you,” she wrote. “You are the best husband I could ever ask for and I’m so proud of your accomplishments lately! You take care of us so well, and I love us!”

Tori also shared sweet messages for Jackson and Lilah, first telling her baby boy, “I love your heart and our Jackson/mama dates!! PS: Dad said we can go for ice cream tonight!!!” She added, “Lilah, you [have] the sweetest heart and soul and your excitement for the little things fills my cup of joy!”

Scroll through the gallery below to see her latest baby bump photos!