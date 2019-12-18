There’s always drama when it comes to the television show Teen Mom. During the Tuesday, December 17, reunion of Teen Mom 2, Young and Pregnant star Ashley Jones made it clear that she didn’t feel supported by any of her costars and went off on Jade Cline, who left Young and Pregnant to join the Teen Mom 2 cast. Naturally, there was yelling, screaming and swearing involved, so needless to say all hell broke loose on the set. Scroll through the gallery below to find out what happened.
After Dr. Drew Pinksy invited Kailyn Lowry and Jade on stage to discuss how the podcast host, 27, felt about having a new castmember, she gave an honest answer. “I don’t think that I was real thrilled,” she admitted. “It’s hard because as much as I don’t like Jenelle [Evans], we’ve been Jenelle, Chelsea [Houska], Leah [Messer], have all been on the show for 10 years together, and so it was like, someone new coming in. It didn’t feel right.”
The girls revealed they got wind of the news through a news article or on Twitter. While Brianna supported Jade, Ashley said “she had no feelings” about Jade’s jump to a different reality show. “It spiraled into some issue, but it really wasn’t,” she said. Kail revealed there were rumors that it was between Ashley or Jade to come to Teen Mom 2. “It was a whole escalation of things,” Ashley added.
Yelling and Screaming
Then, things got heated between Jade and Ashley when the brunette beauty decided to confront her about the situation. “You accuse me of lying about being on Teen Mom 2, I didn’t lie about it. I was actually asked if I wanted to go. I said I would rather stay with YP,” she yelled. “I was more than supportive of your move to Teen Mom 2 until you said what you said. I felt shaded by that because first of all, I don’t have to lie.”
Ouch
“I didn’t say s—t to you,” Jade clapped back. “No, you didn’t because you don’t have the balls,” Ashley replied.
Ultimate Insult
“The last thing you said was that my mom was a crackhead,” Jade claimed. “She is a crackhead, bitch,” Ashley said.
Get Out
Jade wanted to confront Ashley, but Dr. Drew blocked her and Kail intervened, saying, “Walk off. I am telling you just walk off.”
It’s Not Her Fault?
Kayla decided to insert herself into the craziness, but Ashley wasn’t having it. “Let’s cut the s—t. Don’t walk up on me. You bitches act like it’s me that’s the problem,” Ashley exclaimed. “I am not the motherf—king problem. I reach out to you about Braeson,” she said to Brianna. “Kail, I reached out, I have never been anything but loving to you. Rachel, I said people are going to judge you, but baby, know who you are – you are beautiful. Kiaya, what did I say to you? Welcome to the show, whatever you need.” Then, Kail walked off set.
Can’t Stop Venting
“I supported you, I supported you and I am going to continue to support you guys, but I am not going to continue to play this f—king bullsh–t game,” Ashley continued.
Yikes
Ashley continued to vent about her issues with the cast. “Y’all want to do this women empowerment bulls–t. I have done nothing but support all you bitches,” she yelled. “You and your two babies. Where is the support for me? F–k all of y’all dumbass bitches, I should spit on all y’all’s face. Y’all got me after this bulls—t.”
Things Escalated
The security guards then walked Ashley out of the room. “I did not know that was going to happen. Has there been a lot of tension?” Dr. Drew asked. “The Jade and Ashley [thing] has been a lot of tension for a while,” Brianna said.
Very Emotional
While the show was filming upstairs, Ashley was seen in the lobby going on and on about why she was upset with the other girls. “You had another baby whoop-de-doo bitch, we can all open our god damn legs,” she said. “My grandma died. Did you reach out and say, ‘Hey, how are you?’”
Confrontation
Kayla also revealed why she engaged with Ashley. “I have never had an issue with Ashley, I didn’t know there was an issue until she made an Instagram Story,” she said, referring to her feeling left out. “I didn’t know she was feeling some type of way. I had no idea and then me and Bri had contacted her, ‘Hey, I think we should talk before tomorrow’s segment. Let’s talk.’ She said, ‘No I am good.’”
No Respect
“I reach out to all of them. My grandma died, I was cheated on publicly, all this s—t. No one has ever reached out and said, ‘Ashley, are you OK?’ I have given nothing but support to those girls,” she tearfully exclaimed before the clip ended.
Bye, Bye?
However, fans weren’t too happy with Ashley’s rant. One person wrote, “She’s trying too hard to be seen … Let her go,” while another echoed, “SMH. Ashley is so immature.” A third person chimed in, writing, “She’s extra.”
What Happens Next?
Do you think Ashley will make up with the other ladies? Only time will tell.